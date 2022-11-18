ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Ed Reed Foundation donates warm Thanksgiving meals to underserved Baltimore families

BALTIMORE - For the 17th straight year, the Ed Reed Foundation is making sure people in need have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.Volunteers donated more than 10,000 meals to underserved Baltimore families.It's part of the "Reed Feeds Thanksgiving Blessings" program in partnership with Walmart and McCormick.Volunteers packed the food boxes at the Seed School of Maryland.There were turkeys, fresh produce and pies.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Giant at Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore

Giant Food opened its 44,264 sq. ft. store at Southside Marketplace today in Locust Point/Riverside. Giant fills a space vacated by Shoppers which closed in May. The new Giant has a full-service meat and seafood department; a large produce department; house-smoked rotisserie chicken, brisket, and pulled pork; prepared foods such sushi, flatbread pizzas, paninis, quesadilla, and fried chicken; a deli with Boars Head meats; a cheese shop; a bakery with breads and sweets; a floral department; a local vendors aisle; and a large selection of dry and perishable foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Ed Reed Foundation provides families in need with free Thanksgiving meals

Families in need across Baltimore will receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Ed Reed Foundation. For the 17th consecutive year, the foundation is providing meals to families from partner schools and community organizations. They will receive turkeys, fresh produce, pies and all the trimmings to enjoy at home with their loved ones.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Holiday food and wine pairings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we plan the menu for Thanksgiving next week, charm your guest with the best wine and food pairings. Executive Chef and Sommelier for Comfort Caterers Jared Banks shares the perfect menu.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

This Cop-Turned-Mentor Opens Doors for West Baltimore Students

Former Baltimore City police detective Deborah B. Ramsey has been on a mission to help people for a long time. “I’ve been a public servant all of my professional career,” she says. “That is where I feel my love of community.”. For the past seven years,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy