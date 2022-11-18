ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

3 men rob Near West Side business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Three men robbed a business at gunpoint on the Near West Side of Chicago early Saturday morning. Police say three men walked into a business in the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5 a.m. and demand money from the register while holding a handgun. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition. Ohio Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman injured in hit-and-run at River North crosswalk

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was crossing the street in Chicago's River North when she was hit by a car Friday night. Police say around 7:50 p.m. the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and the car kept driving. There is no information on the make or model of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

