Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
NBC Bay Area
Man Robbed, Assaulted With Pistol During Date With Woman He Met on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee
MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday. The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue. A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
2 killed in 3-car crash in Solano County, sheriff’s office says
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Solano County on Friday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said a Mazda lost […]
KCRA.com
'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Solano County (Solano County, CA)
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads. According to the officials, a Mazda was traveling at a high speed when it lost control and veered off the roadway.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
