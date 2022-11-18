ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee

MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday.  The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.  A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

2 killed in 3-car crash in Solano County, sheriff’s office says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Solano County on Friday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said a Mazda lost […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man

WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash

PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene.  The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy