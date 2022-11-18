Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Related
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted outside apartment building in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault on the street outside an apartmetn building early yesterday morning, November 18, 2022. The assault was reported in the 500 block of Blandford Street at 12:02 AM Friday.
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland
A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
Baltimore County Police investigate firearm discharging in Halethorpe
According to police, they responded to a call of a possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road on Saturday. After an extensive search, there was no suspects or victim found.
Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ID Man Killed In Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Death Ruled A Suicide
The death of a person pulled from the rubble in the wake of the condominium explosion in Gaithersburg has reportedly been ruled a suicide, according to police. Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, has been identified as the victim whose body was found during a search of the destroyed condo complex that injured at least 14 others.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
NBC Washington
‘He Kills Things': Victim of Man Who Killed Pregnant Virginia Woman Wants Max Sentence
Another victim of the man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a pregnant Virginia woman missing since 2011 hopes her ordeal helps bring closure to Bethany Anne Decker’s family. The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011, at her...
WJLA
Man wanted for series of burglaries at Silver Spring restaurant: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police say they are searching for a man that allegedly is responsible for a series of burglaries at Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring. Police said they are investigating several incidents in the month of July in which a man jumps over...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
WJLA
Gaithersburg condo explosion linked to suicidal man, may have used accelerants: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body that was recovered from the rubble of the Gaithersburg condo explosion has been identified, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. Jones said the medical examiner's office in Baltimore identified the person as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. Quizon's manner of...
mocoshow.com
Mi Rancho Burglarized Six Times by Same Suspect; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
'Potomac River Rapist' Found Hanging By Sheets In Jail Cell Days Before Trial
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist was found dead inside of his jail cell in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. Giles Warrick was found by a guard doing a routine check shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. Warrick reportedly was found hanging from a sheet and pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, the reports continue.
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
Comments / 0