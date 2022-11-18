Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
“Love is out here tonight”: Julius Jones supporters gather on 1st anniversary of commutation
One year after Governor Kevin Stitt spared the life of Julius Jones by commuting his death sentence to life without parole for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, his friends and supporters gathered together to reflect at the Oklahoma History Center.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
“Definite intent”: Email shows OTA purchased opposing domains
A newly released email suggests the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may have expected criticism about the highly contested Access Oklahoma project.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family members, media witnesses describe execution of Oklahoma death row inmate
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma prison officials executed Richard Fairchild Thursday morning. Fairchild was convicted for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Officials said there were no complications with Fairchild’s execution. It did start later than expected due to last minute decisions with the courts....
‘A scene of torture’: Former Oklahoma Co. Detention Center inmate says she suffered severe facial burns while incarcerated
A former Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate was incarcerated for five days, and in that short amount of time, she said she suffered second and third degree facial burns.
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
kgou.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
House panel eyes prospect of 200-year-old promise of seating Cherokee delegate
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S....
3 sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail, wire fraud in OKC
Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,217,825. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 339. The Oklahoma State Department...
chickashatoday.com
THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
KOCO
Survey provides look at lives, hardships of Oklahoma high school students
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently released a survey that sheds light on issues impacting high school students across the state. It shows that Oklahoma high schoolers are dealing with mental health issues – specifically thoughts and feelings related to depression. Right now, "43.5%...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Court won't reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court said Wednesday it won't reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for children. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state's request for the full court to hear its appeal of the temporary...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 2