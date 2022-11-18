ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family members, media witnesses describe execution of Oklahoma death row inmate

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma prison officials executed Richard Fairchild Thursday morning. Fairchild was convicted for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Officials said there were no complications with Fairchild’s execution. It did start later than expected due to last minute decisions with the courts....
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD

OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
5NEWS

Court won't reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court said Wednesday it won't reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for children. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state's request for the full court to hear its appeal of the temporary...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy