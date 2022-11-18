INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He’d get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO