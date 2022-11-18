Read full article on original website
darknofilter
2d ago
As long as city has a budget deficit, they'll always cook up a new scheme at City Hall. Bag tax, gas tax, garbage tax, soda pop tax, red light speed cam tax, sales tax, prop tax,.. city's always on the hustle! Be careful buyers! 😲
You Such
2d ago
Once you buy and city inspectors get done with it,will cost you a arm and a leg. It's a trap.
Soneh Aravim
2d ago
I’ll just drive over there in my armored car and check it out.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
'The neighborhood has just gone to pot': River North resident seeks to stop another weed shop from opening
CHICAGO - Three days after weed’s high holiday of April 20, Robert Brown spotted a sign posted outside the shuttered Rainforest Cafe steps from his River North home. The advisory stated only that a pair of companies were looking to set up shop in the space, still adorned with the massive frog and mushrooms left behind by the last tenant.
wgnradio.com
What is causing the concrete supply shortage
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company takes a caller’s question about supply shortage and how adreas can help avoid that with your project. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cook County Second Installment property tax bills are now online
Cook County’s Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge. “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December.”
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
wgnradio.com
Your recycling questions answered
Ken Dunn, Founder, Resource Center, joins John Williams to answer all of your recycling questions. What can you recycle? What do you do with bottle caps? Should you leave them on? What if there is still liquid in a recycled item? Ken is Chicago’s King of Recycling and has all the answers!
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. If trends continue, State Farm could soon see record auto insurance losses. The Bloomington-based insurer saw $8.6 billion in underwriting losses through the first nine months of this year, according to Crain’s. State Farm’s auto unit posted a $5 billion loss during the period.
Underground redevelopment draws opposition as trojan horse for mining
A proposal to build a giant underground commercial and industrial complex on Chicago’s Southeast Side brought supporters and opponents to a meeting about the project this week.
fox32chicago.com
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. founder Chez Smith makes list of Chicagoans of the Year
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. is partnering with local organizations to bring holiday goods to Chatham on 85th Street and Cottage Grove. On Sunday the groups will distribute 2,100 turkeys and grocery gift cards. Founder of Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Chez Smith was honored in Chicago Magazine for her charitable work.
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
'It means everything': Local nonprofit sets up ice fishing tents for homeless amid freezing temps
"There are people in this city that I know for a fact have died from this cold," said Andrew Allamen, who is experiencing homelessness.
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
For the past few years the housing market has been so hot it seemed to defy the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic. While many people were losing their jobs due to lockdowns, record low...
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.
cwbchicago.com
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop
Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
