Detroit, MI

Citrus County Chronicle

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves, as Saints top Rams 27-20

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half and the New Orleans Saints defeated the reeling Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday. Stafford's departure from the game came two days after he'd...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

No offense: Panthers and Mayfield struggle in loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland. Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties

DENVER (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the handoff, confirmed...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson had prepped a long time for this moment. When it finally came, the Falcons return man tried to have a quick couple of seconds to himself but found that impossible. His teammates mobbed him too fast.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to score without Ja'Marr Chase. Or Joe Mixon for that matter. The defending AFC champions can hurt opponents in all kinds of ways no matter who's in the lineup. Joe Burrow laid the proof bare in a 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an...
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
MADISON, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
COLUMBUS, OH

