Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Citrus County Chronicle
New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dalton thrives, Stafford leaves, as Saints top Rams 27-20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half and the New Orleans Saints defeated the reeling Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday. Stafford's departure from the game came two days after he'd...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Citrus County Chronicle
No offense: Panthers and Mayfield struggle in loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE (AP) — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland. Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties
DENVER (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the handoff, confirmed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stafford leaves game, set for tests for possible concussion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An already disappointing season for Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams could be getting worse. Now tied for the worst 10-game record of any defending Super Bowl champion, the Rams (3-7) lost Stafford to what was feared to be a second concussion in three weeks during a 27-20 defeat in New Orleans that extended their losing steak to four games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD
ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson had prepped a long time for this moment. When it finally came, the Falcons return man tried to have a quick couple of seconds to himself but found that impossible. His teammates mobbed him too fast.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30
PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to score without Ja'Marr Chase. Or Joe Mixon for that matter. The defending AFC champions can hurt opponents in all kinds of ways no matter who's in the lineup. Joe Burrow laid the proof bare in a 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10
HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an...
Snowfall eases in western New York after historic storm
Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas.
Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
Comments / 0