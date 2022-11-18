Read full article on original website
Tennessee court: Juvenile life sentencing unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has ruled that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional. In its decision Friday, the court held that the law is “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment. The justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35. Justices Jeffrey Bivins and Roger Page dissented, arguing that state courts should not make “broad moral and social policy judgments” and sentencing decisions should be left to the legislative branch.
Judge backs penalties against county in voting machine case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge is recommending the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against the Republican-majority Fulton County government that let a third party copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s 77-page report was issued late Friday. She says the secret July inspection and copying of computer data from machines rented by Fulton County was a willful violation of a court order designed to prevent evidence from being spoiled. Messages left for the county’s lawyer and their GOP commissioners weren’t returned.
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.
