ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
AFP

Kazakh president cruises to re-election

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was as expected re-elected as leader of Central Asia's largest country in a landslide, months after deadly unrest, according to preliminary results released on Monday. The result was expected, as Tokayev's five opponents were little known.
The Associated Press

Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. “The economic hardship is there. It’s very serious and people will struggle for their lives,” Martin Schuepp, director of operations at the Red Cross, said in an interview late Sunday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy