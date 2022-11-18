Read full article on original website
Russia said the chances of a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner had 'strengthened,' and is angling to get a notorious arms dealer freed
WNBA player Brittney Griner could be freed in exchange for a Russian arms dealer nicknamed the "merchant of death".
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Ukraine news LATEST: UN says attacks on Europe’s biggest nuclear plant ‘playing with fire’ after Putin denies shellling
THE Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has reportedly been shelled "15 times" in the last two days - with chiefs warning it could end in disaster. According to Russian officials, Ukraine has continued to shell the Zaporizhzhia plant, with 15 missiles hitting the power station this weekend - but Ukraine claims Russia is responsible for the attacks.
Kazakh president cruises to re-election
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was as expected re-elected as leader of Central Asia's largest country in a landslide, months after deadly unrest, according to preliminary results released on Monday. The result was expected, as Tokayev's five opponents were little known.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia launched 400 strikes on Sunday, Zelenskiy says; UN to inspect Zaporizhzhia plant
Surge in missile strikes aims to exhaust Kyiv’s air-defence supplies, Pentagon official says; IAEA chief calls for ceasefire as shelling comes within metres of nuclear site
China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes
Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. “The economic hardship is there. It’s very serious and people will struggle for their lives,” Martin Schuepp, director of operations at the Red Cross, said in an interview late Sunday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
