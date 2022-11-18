Read full article on original website
WDEF
More To The Story: The Grateful meal
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s a big crowd gathered on the street. In front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in downtown Chattanooga. An entire block “blocked off.” Two long tables. One for loading up food on your plate. The other for a sit down meal. An...
WDEF
Flu vaccine now free at the Health Department
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering free flu shots next week without appointments. Anyone from ages 6 months and up are eligible. They are making the vaccines free in hopes of heading off what has already been a heavy flu season in our area.
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
WTVC
Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents
Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
WTVC
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
Golf.com
I Tried It: Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
chattanoogacw.com
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
mymix1041.com
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday
A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
