Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEF

More To The Story: The Grateful meal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s a big crowd gathered on the street. In front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in downtown Chattanooga. An entire block “blocked off.” Two long tables. One for loading up food on your plate. The other for a sit down meal. An...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Flu vaccine now free at the Health Department

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering free flu shots next week without appointments. Anyone from ages 6 months and up are eligible. They are making the vaccines free in hopes of heading off what has already been a heavy flu season in our area.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents

Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Winter activities around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
DECATUR, TN
Golf.com

I Tried It: Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday

A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
CHATTANOOGA, TN

