Asia-Pacific leaders endorse statement condemning Ukraine war, vow to push pandemic recovery, prepare for future crises
BANGKOK (AP) — Asia-Pacific leaders endorse statement condemning Ukraine war, vow to push pandemic recovery, prepare for future crises.
Minister rejects idea of Swiss-style arrangements to boost EU trade
Ministers have insisted there is no question of tearing up the Brexit deal in the hope of securing a closer, Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.A report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to closer ties with the European Union has alarmed Brexiteers but Downing Street and senior ministers sought to play down the speculation.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said it “couldn’t be further from the truth” and insisted the “fundamental tenets” of the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson would not be renegotiated.We have a settled position on our relationship with the European Union, that’s the deal...
Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with other regional leaders the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong's...
Qatari police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha has turned into a chaotic scene on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans are pushing and shoving against police lines to enter the venue
Benzinga
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
The filing said it would be "developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.". The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EST
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department's public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump's announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a "political stunt."
