The Independent

Minister rejects idea of Swiss-style arrangements to boost EU trade

Ministers have insisted there is no question of tearing up the Brexit deal in the hope of securing a closer, Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.A report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to closer ties with the European Union has alarmed Brexiteers but Downing Street and senior ministers sought to play down the speculation.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said it “couldn’t be further from the truth” and insisted the “fundamental tenets” of the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson would not be renegotiated.We have a settled position on our relationship with the European Union, that’s the deal...
Lebanon-Express

Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with other regional leaders the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s...
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
ALABAMA STATE

