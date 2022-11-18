How much better are the Bills when safety Jordan Poyer plays?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Poyer's absence was especially glaring last week against the Vikings. Buffalo blew a ten-point fourth-quarter lead, ultimately falling to Minnesota in overtime, 33-30. In Week 9, it was a similar story against the Jets. Buffalo held a four-point lead at halftime, only to be outscored 10-3 in the second half, falling 20-17.

The 31-year-old did give the Bills some hope that he can return to action this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Poyer rejoined practice on Wednesday and Thursday, albeit on a limited basis.

While Poyer has been seen at practice wearing a bulky brace on his left elbow, teammate Von Miller is eager to have him back on the field.

"Him at 80 percent is better than a lot of guys at 100 percent," Miller told Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Despite missing four games, Poyer is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions (4), trailing only Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen (5) and Philadelphia Eagles C.J. Gardner-Johnson (6).

Poyer is tied for seventh on the Bills in tackles (21) but is second only to cornerback Dane Jackson (8) with six pass defenses.