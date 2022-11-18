Read full article on original website
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Texas Sunset Commission report shows state law enforcement regulator needs a blue ribbon panel
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies reported the way we regulate law enforcement is not good enough. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement regulates law enforcement in the state. The Sunset Advisory Commission found three issues with the agency:. Establish a blue ribbon...
Letters to Texas inmate were laced with meth—sender now going to prison
A 54-year-old Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate.
Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Fentanyl testing strips are classified under Texas law as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal to have.
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears
A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
Roughly 3.5 million Texans may be eligible for $391 each in pandemic food benefits
Students who received free or reduced-price lunch during the 2021-22 school year or over the summer are eligible for $391 in pandemic food benefits. The benefits will retroactively cover June 1-Aug. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Parents whose children lost access to summer meal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic may be...
Texas DMV Announces Upcoming Deployment Of Redesigned Temporary Tags
Enhanced Security and Data Enhancements Would Further Reduce Fraudulent Tag Use. (AUSTIN, Texas – November 17, 2022) Texas temporary tags are getting a major design overhaul. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is introducing a new look for tags that are issued by licensed Texas motor vehicle dealers. This is the next step in ongoing efforts that have made a significant difference in curtailing and preventing the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags.
A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time
State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Texas Sunset Commission staff finds six issues with the state’s electric industry regulator
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission is a legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies. This week, Sunset staff issued a report showing six issues spread across the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC).
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through Texas
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
Meet the Texans vying for a national parks world record
For the past four months, Central Texans Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble have been traveling across the United States in a camper the size of a queen-sized bed, covering 11,000 miles of terrain and visiting 23 national parks.
