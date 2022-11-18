Read full article on original website
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
winonaradio.com
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
cwbradio.com
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WEAU-TV 13
Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race. A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.
wizmnews.com
Dispute over recount in La Crosse sheriff’s race leads to slight delay in start of process
There was a contentious start to an election recount Friday morning in La Crosse County. As the canvass of the sheriff’s race was about to begin, attorney Keith Belzer, representing apparent sheriff-elect John Siegel, formally objected to the partial recount requested by runner-up Fritz Leinfelder. Siegel’s margin of victory in the early counts was 175 votes, and Leinfelder asked for recounts of 13 wards in La Crosse, generally in areas where college students vote.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
Doctors advise patients on living healthy during Stomach Cancer Awareness Month
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month and Mayo Clinic Health System experts say there is renewed hope for patients. Treatments are being improved every day and it’s getting easier for them to catch the disease early before it gets worse. Doctors say keeping in shape, stopping smoking, and not drinking excessively can help prevent stomach cancer,...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
Gundersen Health System experts warn of flu and RSV surge
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – While the spread of COVID remains a concern for health experts this holiday season, they are also worried about a surge in flu and RSV cases. Gundersen Health System experts say this is the first year where all three viruses have circulated at high numbers at the same time. RSV is a big concern for health...
La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approve concept for new Forest Hills clubhouse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Park Commissioners approved several requests at a meeting tonight. First, the board unanimously approved a concept for the new clubhouse at Forest Hills Golf, then approved a list of future major community events. The board also heard an update on plans for a meal site at the South Side Neighborhood Center starting...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: It was another chilly day across the Coulee Region. We had a high of 23° in La Crosse but we hit it at 5:53 AM. After that, the temperatures fell throughout the day. If you have any evening plans you will definitely need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures well into the single digits. Some places could even have a wind chill below zero. Look at Eau Claire as well as Viroqua, down to -2°. Volk Field will go to -4° and Preston will go to -3°.
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slow warmup begins. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: After seeing temperatures in the teens & 20s on the high end, we are starting to trend above freezing as we head into the new week. Some places will see that trend as early as today. Some of you will stay below freezing and will get out on Monday.
Comments / 1