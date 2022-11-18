ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
AllClippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has seen Kawhi Leonard grow from a non-lottery pick role player, to a superstar two-time Finals MVP. Having watched Leonard become a superstar under his coaching, Popovich recognizes the work that was put in to make this happen. When asked before San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kings won't see Morant, Cunningham, Bey in upcoming games

Two of the NBA's brightest young star guards will miss their matchups with the Kings this week. The Detroit Pistons have ruled out 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham for Sunday's game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center due to a shin injury. The Athletic's Sham Charania...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
ORLANDO, FL

