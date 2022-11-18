Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Is it time for the Golden State Warriors to make a hard decision?
The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions in ways no modern NBA dynasty has ever, but the arc of history is bending back in that direction and is doing so very quickly. Expeditiously. Immediately. Like, today. General manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr have deftly and expertly...
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Portland Trail Blazers waive former Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr after adding G-League star
Not so great news on Friday for former Kentucky and Wake Forest basketball player Olivier Sarr. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Sarr in order to make space for G-League big man Ibou Badji. Here was the initial report from Woj, via Twitter:. “The...
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard
Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has seen Kawhi Leonard grow from a non-lottery pick role player, to a superstar two-time Finals MVP. Having watched Leonard become a superstar under his coaching, Popovich recognizes the work that was put in to make this happen. When asked before San...
CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings
Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
Lakers Rumors: Is Rob Pelinka Waiting For A Bradley Beal Deal?
And would a Big Three of Beal/Davis/James be enough?
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Is Out Tonight For L.A.
Some clarity on the Lakers small forward's availability against the Pistons
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
John Wall Makes History During Clippers vs Spurs
John Wall showed off his passing skills in a way that no one has ever done before against the Spurs. Wall had an astonishing 9 assists in just the first quarter of basketball within 6 minutes. In fact, John Wall is the first player in NBA history to tally up...
Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a selfless donation to a family in need
NBC Sports
Kings won't see Morant, Cunningham, Bey in upcoming games
Two of the NBA's brightest young star guards will miss their matchups with the Kings this week. The Detroit Pistons have ruled out 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham for Sunday's game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center due to a shin injury. The Athletic's Sham Charania...
theScore
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
Lakers Injury Report Against The Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers have updated their injury report as of 3:30 Eastern Time for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
