Going Into Bye Healthy Could Be 'Huge Boost' For Seahawks Says Pete Carroll

As the Seahawks enter their bye week, their relative health could be an advantage down the stretch.

If you predicted the Seattle Seahawks would be 6-4 after Week 10 and in first place in the NFC West , raise your hand. Now put your hands down because almost no one saw this level of production coming out of the Seahawks this season.

As they enter the bye week the path is clear for them to make a playoff push, seemingly coming at the perfect time according to coach Pete Carroll.

“Well, it’s coming at the time it comes, so we are going to frame it as it’s the right time," Carroll said. "We are going to try to maximize this turnaround because when you take a step back, perspectives can grow and we can see things a little more clearly."

Not only does the bye come at a time for the Seahawks to regroup from their Germany trip , but as a team that is rather healthy 10 weeks into the season, the bye will only allow them to get healthier.

"We go into this bye fairly healthy, so that means that we can come out of it even better," Carroll said. "That could be a big boost to us as other teams continue to struggle to stay healthy."

"Hopefully, we can make that come to life, and it helps us in all ways. We are going to get clearer, come back fresh, and be ready to go.”

With seven games left in the regular season, the Seahawks are in a prime position to make a playoff push. How they come out of the bye will be important, and if they use it to their advantage then the sky's the limit for this team.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.