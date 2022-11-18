Read full article on original website
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Sabres claim F Tyson Jost off waivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres added a first-round pick from 2016 to their forward lineup Saturday, claiming Tyson Jost off waivers. The 24-year-old Jost was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche and spent six years in Colorado before getting traded to Minnesota in March. He was waived Friday in the expiring season of a […]
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting versus Vegas
Skinner will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports. This will be Skinner's third straight start, as it appears he's starting to eat into Jack Campbell's role. The 24-year-old Skinner has given up four goals on 73 shots over his last two games, though he'll have a tough task Saturday against the Western Conference's top team.
CBS makes brutal decision with Cowboys-Vikings broadcast
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
81 facts about Hossa as Hawks prepare to retire his number
Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history on Sunday to have his number retired, so to honor him, here are 81 facts and stats about Hossa:. 1. Hossa was the first player in NHL history who played in the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago). Corey Perry was the second (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay).
Golden Knights Face Big Challenge in Oilers' McDavid, Draisaitl
The Vegas Golden Knights will be facing two of the league's best centers in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Saturday night.
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Report: Cunningham out indefinitely, Pistons fear stress fracture
The Detroit Pistons fear that rising star Cade Cunningham has sustained a stress fracture in his injured left shin and expect him to remain out indefinitely as he weighs all options, including surgery, sources told The Athletic's James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania. Cunningham, 21, was originally slated to...
Wild's Goligoski in tears after scoring OT winner: 'A crazy, emotional night'
Hollywood couldn't have scripted a better way to celebrate Alex Goligoski's 1,000th career NHL game. The Minnesota Wild defenseman was actually skating in his 1,002nd career game on Saturday, but the team held a pregame celebration to honor the milestone he hit on Oct. 20. Goligoski had been a healthy scratch in 12 of 13 games after playing in his 1,000th.
Analyst explains why Kraken have made Shane Wright a healthy scratch
It hasn’t been the start to his career that many thought it would be for Shane Wright. At times thought to be the consensus number one overall pick in the 2022 draft, Wright slipped to number four, selected by the Seattle Kraken. Given Seattle’s continued push to build and add more veteran scoring to the lineup and the state of Wright’s development, a return to the OHL seemed possible, if not likely, at the start of this season. Instead, the Kraken elected to keep Wright around. That decision wasn’t what has raised many eyebrows though, instead Seattle’s choice to scratch Wright in a majority of their games and give him little ice time when they have played him, has drawn some confusion from around the league.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - 'Good Knight' said the Edmonton Oilers captain in extra time. Connor McDavid scored the game-winner 1:17 into overtime, beating Adin Hill over the left shoulder with another sublime finish to earn Edmonton the extra point in a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in a hotly-contested Pacific Division battle on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
Senators' Tkachuk 'sick and tired' of people criticizing D.J. Smith
Brady Tkachuk defended his head coach after a blowout loss had some Ottawa Senators fans chanting for D.J. Smith's dismissal. "There's nobody to blame but ourselves, the players, just we weren't ready to play (Saturday)," the Senators captain said following a 5-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils. "That's my...
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals
Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
Bulls' LaVine irked by late benching: 'You play a guy like me down the stretch'
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine wasn't pleased with head coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench him late in Friday's narrow 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. "I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch," LaVine said postgame, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier. "That's what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game."
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
Heat's Butler misses loss to Wizards, out next 2 games with knee soreness
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Friday's 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss the next two games with knee soreness, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat played just seven players against the Wizards, with guard Gabe Vincent listed as...
Bears' Fields injures non-throwing shoulder vs. Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder during a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said, according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote. Fields saw doctors after the game, but the severity and specifics of the injury are currently unknown. The signal...
Falcons' Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kick-return TD
Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFL's new kickoff touchdown king. The Atlanta Falcons running back exploded for a 103-yard return in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, setting a new league record for career kickoff-return scores with nine. Patterson broke a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. It was the...
Kyrie officially returns from suspension to help Nets top Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving started Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, officially bringing an end to his team-issued suspension. He played 26 minutes in Brooklyn's 127-115 victory, posting 14 points, five rebounds, one steal, and a block in his return. It's the first time the 30-year-old recorded zero assists since March 15, 2021, in a late regular-season win over the Chicago Bulls.
