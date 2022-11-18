Officials Announce `Record-Breaking' Seizures at Southland Ports

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced "record-breaking counterfeit product seizures" this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex.

Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport in a single year, according to the department.

The record marks a 38% increase over last year's seizures at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, which were valued at $725,365,590, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Among the most prominent counterfeit items seized over the past year were apparel, accessories, handbags, wallets, footwear, watches, jewelry and consumer electronics.

"This milestone asserts the exceptional skill, vigilance and keen focus of our trade enforcement teams at our nation's largest seaport complex," said Donald R. Kusser, Port Director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport