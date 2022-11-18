MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hymns, love, and grace all in honor of Macon's beloved Mama Louise. Saturday the Macedonia Baptist Church and the family grieved this mournful loss. Mama Louise was the owner of H and H restaurant which has been a fixture of the Macon community since 1959. She also is known by some as the Mother of Southern Rock as she graciously took in the Allman Brothers when they were hungry musicians before their illustrious career.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO