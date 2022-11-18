Read full article on original website
Warner Robins: community comes together for Christmas tree lighting ceremony
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Warner Robins community joined Mayor Patrick and city council members in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday. Residents enjoyed live music, pictures with Santa, and other holiday treats that arrive during this time of year. It was a time for families to...
A celebration of life for Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hymns, love, and grace all in honor of Macon's beloved Mama Louise. Saturday the Macedonia Baptist Church and the family grieved this mournful loss. Mama Louise was the owner of H and H restaurant which has been a fixture of the Macon community since 1959. She also is known by some as the Mother of Southern Rock as she graciously took in the Allman Brothers when they were hungry musicians before their illustrious career.
The Mistletoe Market makes its merry way to the Perry Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mistletoe Market is coming to the Perry Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend and are offering a whole cornucopia of arts, crafts, clothes, decor, food, and more. Tickets are $40 at the door and admission includes a shopping bag and return ticket that's good for the...
Bibb County School Board approves new school for north Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County School District has approved the construction of a new school in north Macon. Approved at Thursday night's Bibb County Board of Education meeting, the District has announced plans to build a new Springdale Elementary School. The approved plan calls for the new...
Earthquake recorded in west Bibb County Thursday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An earthquake was recorded in Bibb County Thursday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened in the western part of Bibb County at 12:54 a.m. Thursday night. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake was centered 13 miles west of downtown Macon. The...
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
'Money certainly helps': BSO sees increase of job applications come in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The song goes mo money mo problems, but Sheriff David Davis believes that isn't the case if you are trying to get mo deputies... "Money helps certainly money helps," said Bibb County sheriff, David Davis. After an open record request revealed 2021 pay raises that increased certified...
GBI investigating shooting death in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County after deputies found a Sparta man shot dead in the street. The discovery came after the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person who was lying in the road shot. When deputies arrived,...
Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
MWA votes to hire Ron Shipman as interim executive director
After about 20 minutes in executive session Thursday evening, the Macon Water Authority unanimously voted to hire retired Georgia Power executive Ron Shipman as interim executive director. Shipman’s name was submitted for consideration in late October, but the authority waited the required 14-day waiting period before voting to offer Shipman...
