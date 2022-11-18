ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthinsidermag.com

South Korea, Singapore, Japan Top Countries Most Impacted by FTX Collapse: Report

A new analysis shows that the countries most impacted by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX are South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Brazil also made the top 10 list of countries most affected by the FTX meltdown. Countries Most Impacted by FTX...
thecoinrise.com

Digital Securities Bill Introduced In El Salvador

Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, the Minister of the Economy for El Salvador, has introduced a measure to legalize the issuing of digital assets, clearing the way for the country to issue bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. The submission of the measure, which had been suggested earlier this year, initiates...
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador Takes First Step To Issue Bitcoin Volcano Bonds

El Salvador’s Minister of the Economy Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé submitted a digital assets issuance bill to the country’s legislative assembly, paving the way for the launch of its bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. First announced one year ago today, the pioneering initiative seeks to attract capital...
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
wealthinsidermag.com

US Senators Urge Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans Citing FTX Collapse, ‘Serious Problems’ in Crypto Industry

Several U.S. senators have called on Fidelity Investments to reconsider allowing bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans. “The recent implosion of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has made it abundantly clear the digital asset industry has serious problems,” the lawmakers told Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson. US Senators Want Fidelity to...
wealthinsidermag.com

Bank of England Deputy Governor: FTX Collapse Highlights Urgent Need for Tighter Crypto Regulation

Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, says the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has highlighted the urgent need for tighter crypto regulation. “We should not wait until it is large and connected to develop the regulatory frameworks necessary to prevent a crypto shock that could have a much greater destabilizing impact,” said the deputy governor.
Reuters

Dollar cedes some ground, bitcoin hunkers down

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous day when investors rushed to the safe-haven currency on worries about China's COVID flare-ups, while fears of fresh contagion from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX pressured bitcoin.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Scrutiny Ramps Up; Bitcoin Wallet of Failed BTC-e Exchange Wakes Up

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland they want Sam Bankman-Fried and others investigated for FTX's collapse. Plus, a crypto wallet linked to the failed BTC-e exchange sent a total of 10,000 bitcoins to two unidentified recipients, its largest transaction since August 2017.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Predicts the Bitcoin Floor Price

In an interview released on Wednesday (23 November 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. During an interview on YouTube series “The Birb Nest”,...
wealthinsidermag.com

Brazilian Exchange Bitpreco to Expand to Banking Services; Bets on Cashback to Counter Crypto Fears

Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to extend its functionality to offer banking services through a new platform called Bitybank. The company, which will also open payment and digital account services, plans to attract users to crypto through cashback programs that counter the fears of users purchasing cryptocurrencies in today’s uncertain market.
wealthinsidermag.com

: I got laid off by a big tech company — where’s my next career move?

Being let go is hard, especially with the cost of living on the rise, and talk of a recession looming. Elon Musk fired 7,500 Twitter staff, representing nearly 50% of its global workforce, just days after he took over the social-media company in a $44 billion deal. Facebook’s parent Meta...
The Independent

