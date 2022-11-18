Read full article on original website
South Korea, Singapore, Japan Top Countries Most Impacted by FTX Collapse: Report
A new analysis shows that the countries most impacted by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX are South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Brazil also made the top 10 list of countries most affected by the FTX meltdown. Countries Most Impacted by FTX...
Brazilian Exchange Bitpreco to Expand to Banking Services; Bets on Cashback to Counter Crypto Fears
Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to extend its functionality to offer banking services through a new platform called Bitybank. The company, which will also open payment and digital account services, plans to attract users to crypto through cashback programs that counter the fears of users purchasing cryptocurrencies in today’s uncertain market.
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Exploring Sales of Subsidiaries, CEO Reveals
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring sales, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions with respect to its solvent subsidiaries. The firm’s new CEO has instructed the FTX team “to prioritize the preservation of franchise value as best we can in these difficult circumstances.”. New FTX CEO Outlines Priorities. Cryptocurrency...
Need to Know: Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, but investors will need to time their stock buys carefully, says Goldman Sachs
In a shortened week that will bring both Thanksgiving and the World Cup kickoff, investors have all sorts of excuses to head to the sidelines. Those sticking around will be grinding through the traditional data dump on Wednesday and even an appearance by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. There’s more caution...
JPMorgan Chase Granted Wallet Trademark Covering Various Virtual Currency and Crypto Payment Services
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted JPMorgan Chase Bank’s trademark registration for “J.P. Morgan Wallet” for use in a wide range of financial services, including virtual currency transfers and exchanges, as well as crypto payment services. JPMorgan Chase’s Wallet Trademark. JPMorgan Chase...
US Senators Urge Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans Citing FTX Collapse, ‘Serious Problems’ in Crypto Industry
Several U.S. senators have called on Fidelity Investments to reconsider allowing bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans. “The recent implosion of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has made it abundantly clear the digital asset industry has serious problems,” the lawmakers told Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson. US Senators Want Fidelity to...
Credit Suisse expects Q4 pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Sfr
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse expects to make a pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) during its fourth quarter, the embattled Swiss bank said, as it prepares to ask shareholders permission for a $4 billion equity hike. The profit warning on Wednesday is...
Analysis-Investors warm to European corporate bonds after a brutal year
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors are moving back into the European corporate bond market after one of the most brutal years in history, lured by juicy yields and hopes that central banks may soon let up on their aggressive interest rate hikes. Funds focused on investment grade euro-denominated corporate debt...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions. Protests erupted Tuesday in the central...
Germany-Japan World Cup match draws 9.2 million German viewers
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some 9.2 million people tuned in to broadcaster ARD's coverage to see Germany play Japan in the World Cup on Wednesday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say
RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
UN rights body considers new scrutiny of Iran amid protests
The U.N.'s top human rights body is holding a special session on Iran amid weeks of defiant protests and a police crackdown
Voices: What will happen to the Iran World Cup team now?
Every member of the Iranian football team refused to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem before their World Cup match with England. The world will be watching to see if the same happens during their Friday game against Wales and the match against the US next Tuesday. This subtle yet impactful act of defiance has been attributed to their support of anti-government protests in their home country.At a news conference prior to the match in Qatar, the team’s captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, expressed his solidarity with the protesters. "Before anything else, I would like to express my condolences to all of...
: I got laid off by a big tech company — where’s my next career move?
Being let go is hard, especially with the cost of living on the rise, and talk of a recession looming. Elon Musk fired 7,500 Twitter staff, representing nearly 50% of its global workforce, just days after he took over the social-media company in a $44 billion deal. Facebook’s parent Meta...
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire)
Iran crackdown in spotlight at UN rights council
The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran. Tara Sepehri Far, an Iran researcher with Human Rights Watch, urged the council to "shine a spotlight on the deepening repression and... hold those responsible accountable."
Explainer-How South Korea's trucker strike could paralyse critical supply chains
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The second mass strike by unionised truckers in South Korea in less than six months on Thursday has the potential to cripple supply chains in an export-driven economy which is the world's 10th-largest.
