The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO