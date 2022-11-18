Read full article on original website
ENC police department still feeling strain of officer shortages
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — One Eastern North Carolina Police Department is finding new ways to recruit and retain officers amid the nationwide police shortage. At the Jacksonville Police Department, they are hiring police trainees and taking them in through a Basic Law Enforcement Training program, something that's out of the norm as they try to get more officers in the door.
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
shoredailynews.com
Man pleads guilty after joyride with dog in stolen car
A south-central man stole an unattended and idling car from the Onley Walmart’s parking lot in 2021. He and the owner’s dog, Piglet, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then went on a joyride to Greenville, North Carolina, where they may have gone undetected had the thief not allegedly set fire to a university squad car.
WITN
Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide, NCDPS says
MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was found dead inside of an Eastern Carolina prison Friday night according to The Department of Public Safety. Bradley Chavis, 33, was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. and after the prison’s first responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
Clinton PD investigating shooting
At 7:17 p.m. Thursday, Climton Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
Winterville police seeking suspect in breaking, entering case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a breaking and entering case. The incident happened on Nov. 11 at 10:32 p.m. Police said they were unsure if anything was stolen. However, they are looking for the suspect in the photos provided. Anyone with information is asked […]
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Department Activates “Holiday Task Force”
The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 12 years in prison for methamphetamine, firearm charges
A Wilmington man was sentenced November 3, 2022 to 144 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Charles Hunter Nixon, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
wcti12.com
Holiday parade sparks Christmas cheer in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville's Holiday Parade took place Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 by the Coastal Carolina Community College and people lined up by the thousands on either side of the road. Stretching over a mile down Western Boulevard, the parade is a staple for the holiday season in...
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
WITN
Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
