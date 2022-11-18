Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Apple job listings suggest the company is building a metaverse of its own for its long-rumored headset
Apple is looking for engineers who can develop a 3D mixed-reality world for its coming headset. Apple is competing with Meta and other tech companies in a race to develop VR and AR headsets. Tim Cook and another Apple executives have previously said they avoid using the word "metaverse." Apple...
Phone Arena
Apple supplier might have leaked huge news about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra
Apple supplier Cirrus Logic is a semiconductor designer and in the company's letter to shareholders disseminated earlier this month, the firm hinted at one change that we could see with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The change of which we speak would see Apple replace the physical power and volume buttons with solid-state buttons. Users would still feel as though they pressed a physical button thanks to haptics powered by three iPhone Taptic Engines.
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
tipranks.com
U.K. Regulator Launches Investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google
The U.K.’s watchdog has launched a detailed market investigation into Apple and Google’s control over the web browsers on mobiles. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google are facing an in-depth investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator has accused both companies of dominating the mobile browser market.
iPhone 15: These are the features Apple fans want in 2023
A fresh new look, periscope zoom and the return of Touch ID are on fans’ iPhone 15 wishlist according to a new survey.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Amazon is on pace to lose $10 billion this year from Alexa and other devices
In the first quarter of this year, the "Worldwide Digital" unit of Amazon's business, which includes Echo and Alexa, had a $3 billion operating loss.
Digital Trends
Apple’s making a big change to the iPhone 14 Pro’s controversial always-on display
The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display shouldn’t always have to stay on. Thankfully, the latest iOS 16.2 beta test is allowing users to hide their wallpapers and notifications from the controversial feature. According to a report from 9to5Mac, iOS 16.2 beta 3 is giving iPhone 14 Pro users...
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Cult of Mac
How to use the Dvorak keyboard on iPhone
The Dvorak layout is a different way of arranging the 26 letters on the keyboard. Dvorak puts all of the most common letters right on the center row for increased typing speed. It also balances the most common letters across all ten fingers for reducing strain. Physical Dvorak keyboards have been available for computers forever, but finally, you can get it on your iPhone and iPad. Now, you Dvorak aficionados can have a consistent keyboard across all of your devices.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics
The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter. Sure, it’s different. But it’s definitely brimming with promise all thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home, unable to travel anywhere. Travel tech now encompasses not just the platforms...
Albany Herald
Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature
Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Business Insider
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic Vs: New flagship foldable lands in China as company reveals global launch window
Honor has launched the Magic Vs in China, a smartphone that the company claims ‘pushes industry benchmarks’ in not only design and performance, but also in user experience and display quality. Available from today in China for CNY 7,499 (~US$1,050), Honor has teased when the Magic Vs will be coming to markets, too.
NME
UK CMA launches investigation into Google and Apple’s “duopoly” over mobile market
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an in-depth investigation into Apple and Google regarding the companies’ dominance over the mobile market, it has been confirmed. Back in June, it was revealed that a year-long study of the two firms found the tech giants essentially had...
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
UK regulators are investigating Apple's block on Xbox Game Pass
The UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating how Apple restricts cloud gaming on the App Store. The governing body is also looking into how Google and Apple use their "duopoly" in the mobile phone space regarding browsers.
