The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3

Entrepreneur Thomas Gutierrez Has an Exciting Marketing Agency
In today’s world, how you tell your brand story is vital for the success of your business. The mediums used, from Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook, determine how many people interact with your content, which affects sales and total revenue, making digital marketing an important factor. As more businesses realize this, the digital marketing field has become increasingly popular. Many people are trying to take advantage of the opportunities in the market, leading to high competition. But it hasn’t stopped Thomas Gutierrez from making his mark.
South Korea, Singapore, Japan Top Countries Most Impacted by FTX Collapse: Report
A new analysis shows that the countries most impacted by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX are South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Brazil also made the top 10 list of countries most affected by the FTX meltdown. Countries Most Impacted by FTX...
Germany-Japan World Cup match draws 9.2 million German viewers
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some 9.2 million people tuned in to broadcaster ARD's coverage to see Germany play Japan in the World Cup on Wednesday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire)
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
Canada will have to wait a little longer for its first World Cup win
NFT Sale Starts Mid December! NFT Sale Details of Entertainment DAO Project ‘SUPER SAPIENSS’ by Director Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro and Yuichi Sato Revealed
PRESS RELEASE Financie Inc. pleased to announce that the “SUPER SAPIENSS NFT” sales conducted by “SUPER SAPIENSS”, an entertainment DAO project active on FiNANCiE. “SUPER SAPIENSS” is an unprecedented entertainment project that brings together three directors (Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro, and Yuichi Sato) who have led the Japanese entertainment and film industry, and producer Takeshi Moriya as board members to create the original story and visualize it.
Analysis-Investors warm to European corporate bonds after a brutal year
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors are moving back into the European corporate bond market after one of the most brutal years in history, lured by juicy yields and hopes that central banks may soon let up on their aggressive interest rate hikes. Funds focused on investment grade euro-denominated corporate debt...
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Exploring Sales of Subsidiaries, CEO Reveals
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring sales, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions with respect to its solvent subsidiaries. The firm’s new CEO has instructed the FTX team “to prioritize the preservation of franchise value as best we can in these difficult circumstances.”. New FTX CEO Outlines Priorities. Cryptocurrency...
Brazilian Exchange Bitpreco to Expand to Banking Services; Bets on Cashback to Counter Crypto Fears
Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to extend its functionality to offer banking services through a new platform called Bitybank. The company, which will also open payment and digital account services, plans to attract users to crypto through cashback programs that counter the fears of users purchasing cryptocurrencies in today’s uncertain market.
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses FTX Collapse — Says ‘Centralized Anything Is by Default Suspect’
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says many people in the Ethereum community see the FTX collapse “as a validation of things they believed in all along: centralized anything is by default suspect.” However, he warned that automatically downgrading every single thing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believed in “is an error.”
