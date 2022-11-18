Read full article on original website
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Exploring Sales of Subsidiaries, CEO Reveals
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring sales, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions with respect to its solvent subsidiaries. The firm’s new CEO has instructed the FTX team “to prioritize the preservation of franchise value as best we can in these difficult circumstances.”. New FTX CEO Outlines Priorities. Cryptocurrency...
Financial Crime: My bad: The YouTube financial influencer network paid to pump FTX
Erika Kullberg has been held up as a poster child of a millennial who quit a demanding career to make money as a financial influencer. Shortly after ditching her corporate law gig about three years ago, she started talking about “making $100,000 per year on YouTube.”. As part of...
JPMorgan Chase Granted Wallet Trademark Covering Various Virtual Currency and Crypto Payment Services
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted JPMorgan Chase Bank’s trademark registration for “J.P. Morgan Wallet” for use in a wide range of financial services, including virtual currency transfers and exchanges, as well as crypto payment services. JPMorgan Chase’s Wallet Trademark. JPMorgan Chase...
Brazilian Exchange Bitpreco to Expand to Banking Services; Bets on Cashback to Counter Crypto Fears
Bitpreco, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to extend its functionality to offer banking services through a new platform called Bitybank. The company, which will also open payment and digital account services, plans to attract users to crypto through cashback programs that counter the fears of users purchasing cryptocurrencies in today’s uncertain market.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses FTX Collapse — Says ‘Centralized Anything Is by Default Suspect’
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says many people in the Ethereum community see the FTX collapse “as a validation of things they believed in all along: centralized anything is by default suspect.” However, he warned that automatically downgrading every single thing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believed in “is an error.”
Crypto assets worth $740M recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
A total of $740 million in assets have been recovered so far from the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX.
Retirement Balances Are Shrinking — but Not for This Generation
Retirement accounts continue to shrink from coast to coast, as they have throughout all of 2022, according to new data from Fidelity. In the third quarter of this year, the average IRA balance dipped to $101,900, a 24.9% decrease from the same period in 2021. It also marked an 8% fall from the second quarter of this year.
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
South Korea, Singapore, Japan Top Countries Most Impacted by FTX Collapse: Report
A new analysis shows that the countries most impacted by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX are South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. Moreover, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, India, Egypt, and Brazil also made the top 10 list of countries most affected by the FTX meltdown. Countries Most Impacted by FTX...
US Senators Urge Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans Citing FTX Collapse, ‘Serious Problems’ in Crypto Industry
Several U.S. senators have called on Fidelity Investments to reconsider allowing bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans. “The recent implosion of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has made it abundantly clear the digital asset industry has serious problems,” the lawmakers told Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson. US Senators Want Fidelity to...
Need to Know: Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, but investors will need to time their stock buys carefully, says Goldman Sachs
In a shortened week that will bring both Thanksgiving and the World Cup kickoff, investors have all sorts of excuses to head to the sidelines. Those sticking around will be grinding through the traditional data dump on Wednesday and even an appearance by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. There’s more caution...
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire)
Analysis-Investors warm to European corporate bonds after a brutal year
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors are moving back into the European corporate bond market after one of the most brutal years in history, lured by juicy yields and hopes that central banks may soon let up on their aggressive interest rate hikes. Funds focused on investment grade euro-denominated corporate debt...
Bank of England Deputy Governor: FTX Collapse Highlights Urgent Need for Tighter Crypto Regulation
Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, says the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has highlighted the urgent need for tighter crypto regulation. “We should not wait until it is large and connected to develop the regulatory frameworks necessary to prevent a crypto shock that could have a much greater destabilizing impact,” said the deputy governor.
Credit Suisse expects Q4 pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Sfr
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse expects to make a pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) during its fourth quarter, the embattled Swiss bank said, as it prepares to ask shareholders permission for a $4 billion equity hike. The profit warning on Wednesday is...
Entrepreneur Thomas Gutierrez Has an Exciting Marketing Agency
In today’s world, how you tell your brand story is vital for the success of your business. The mediums used, from Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook, determine how many people interact with your content, which affects sales and total revenue, making digital marketing an important factor. As more businesses realize this, the digital marketing field has become increasingly popular. Many people are trying to take advantage of the opportunities in the market, leading to high competition. But it hasn’t stopped Thomas Gutierrez from making his mark.
: I got laid off by a big tech company — where’s my next career move?
Being let go is hard, especially with the cost of living on the rise, and talk of a recession looming. Elon Musk fired 7,500 Twitter staff, representing nearly 50% of its global workforce, just days after he took over the social-media company in a $44 billion deal. Facebook’s parent Meta...
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
In One Chart: Tech hiring is slowing down — this chart explains how and why
How is the tech job market looking? Unfortunately, not so great. Tech hiring took a dip after the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates earlier this year, a new analysis from ZipRecruiter suggests. The Fed has raised rates six times this year, including four 0.75-percentage-point hikes in the key rate starting in June. That has pushed the short-term borrowing rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4%, making car loans and credit-card debt more expensive. It also makes it more difficult for high-growth stocks to deliver growth at the same rate as previous years.
