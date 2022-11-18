Google struck $360-million Activision deal to block rival app store, lawsuit says

How is the tech job market looking? Unfortunately, not so great. Tech hiring took a dip after the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates earlier this year, a new analysis from ZipRecruiter suggests. The Fed has raised rates six times this year, including four 0.75-percentage-point hikes in the key rate starting in June. That has pushed the short-term borrowing rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4%, making car loans and credit-card debt more expensive. It also makes it more difficult for high-growth stocks to deliver growth at the same rate as previous years.

2 DAYS AGO