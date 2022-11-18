Google struck $360-million Activision deal to block rival app store, lawsuit says

Read full article on original website
Related
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones apologized Thursday for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions. Protests erupted Tuesday in the...
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
In One Chart: Tech hiring is slowing down — this chart explains how and why
How is the tech job market looking? Unfortunately, not so great. Tech hiring took a dip after the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates earlier this year, a new analysis from ZipRecruiter suggests. The Fed has raised rates six times this year, including four 0.75-percentage-point hikes in the key rate starting in June. That has pushed the short-term borrowing rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4%, making car loans and credit-card debt more expensive. It also makes it more difficult for high-growth stocks to deliver growth at the same rate as previous years.
wealthinsidermag.com
Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Men wielding sticks smashed surveillance cameras and windows at a massive campus owned by Apple (NASDAQ:) supplier Foxconn in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday. Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world’s largest...
Comments / 0