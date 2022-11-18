ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation

BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
BADEN, PA
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews fought a house fire in Brentwood Saturday night. A member of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 100 block of Catskill Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said residents were in the home when the fire began but were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation

Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Murrysville church an Election Day blessing

The Murrysville Alliance Church was a true blessing on Election Day. The pastors, staff and many volunteers offered extraordinary assistance to voters at the Murrysville — Newlonsburg Precinct 1. Our poll workers greatly appreciated the help of the outstanding church security team and nurses. The volunteers were ready to...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
wtae.com

New charges filed in death of a man in Washington County

New homicide charges were filed in the shooting death of a man in Washington County. Jaisen Irwin, 29 was shot and killed last month in Finleyville. Police now say 29-year-old Keaundre Crews was involved in an altercation at a bar with Irwin before the shooting. Crews faces several charges including...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Hires Four New Teachers, Accepts Two Resignations

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met this week and hired Damon Sims, Jr. as a high school business teacher effective November 2, 2022 Kaden Vandervert was hired as a high school math teacher effective November 16, 2022. The board also approved the hiring of Amanda Beatty who will teach special education, Elena Antonucci as the elementary technology teacher effective on November 24, 2022. Danny Bible was also hired as the high school baseball coach.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County family files lawsuit over broken fire hydrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County family whose home caught on fire in January filed a lawsuit in federal court this week over faulty fire hydrants.Several firefighters were injured in the blaze, and the family's home was completely destroyed. Several pets also died in the fire.  KDKA-TV first reported on the issue in February, learning low water pressure was to blame.  The homeowners, Gail and Joseph Layman, hired Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone for representation.The lawsuit accuses Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority of knowing about the water pressure problems for years but never addressing them. "For several...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

