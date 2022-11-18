Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
wtae.com
Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation
BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation
Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews fought a house fire in Brentwood Saturday night. A member of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 100 block of Catskill Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said residents were in the home when the fire began but were...
wtae.com
Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect
CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
wtae.com
Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation
Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Murrysville church an Election Day blessing
The Murrysville Alliance Church was a true blessing on Election Day. The pastors, staff and many volunteers offered extraordinary assistance to voters at the Murrysville — Newlonsburg Precinct 1. Our poll workers greatly appreciated the help of the outstanding church security team and nurses. The volunteers were ready to...
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over.
wtae.com
New charges filed in death of a man in Washington County
New homicide charges were filed in the shooting death of a man in Washington County. Jaisen Irwin, 29 was shot and killed last month in Finleyville. Police now say 29-year-old Keaundre Crews was involved in an altercation at a bar with Irwin before the shooting. Crews faces several charges including...
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
Westmoreland County coroner’s office asking for public’s help finding family of fatal fire victims
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family members of a couple who died in a house fire. Nancy Wright, 83, and Ernest Elmer Wright, 87, died Saturday in a house fire in East Huntingdon...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Hires Four New Teachers, Accepts Two Resignations
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met this week and hired Damon Sims, Jr. as a high school business teacher effective November 2, 2022 Kaden Vandervert was hired as a high school math teacher effective November 16, 2022. The board also approved the hiring of Amanda Beatty who will teach special education, Elena Antonucci as the elementary technology teacher effective on November 24, 2022. Danny Bible was also hired as the high school baseball coach.
Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart. Kenneth Vinyard, 46,...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
Fayette County family files lawsuit over broken fire hydrants
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County family whose home caught on fire in January filed a lawsuit in federal court this week over faulty fire hydrants.Several firefighters were injured in the blaze, and the family's home was completely destroyed. Several pets also died in the fire. KDKA-TV first reported on the issue in February, learning low water pressure was to blame. The homeowners, Gail and Joseph Layman, hired Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone for representation.The lawsuit accuses Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority of knowing about the water pressure problems for years but never addressing them. "For several...
Bonfire Shortcut to close for the day Monday in Allegheny Township
The well-traveled Bonfire Shortcut detour along White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township will close most of the day on Monday. The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Township Supervisor James Morabito said township crews need to repair the road for winter. The Bonfire...
Crews battle house fire in Washington County
No one was injured in a house fire Thursday night in Washington County. The house is located in the 800 block of Meadow Avenue in Charleroi. The call came in just before 11 p.m. Crews from Charleroi arrived on scene and saw flames shooting from the roof. They were able...
