Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.

2 DAYS AGO