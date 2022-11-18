Read full article on original website
BLINN COLLEGE ENTERS WORKFORCE TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH LEE, FAYETTE COUNTIES
Blinn College is playing a role in new workforce training opportunities coming to Central Texas. At a summit held on Monday in Giddings, local economic leaders announced that a $4.89 million grant administered by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital is being awarded to the Smithville Workforce Training Center, providing for new training scholarships and facilities in Lee, Fayette and Bastrop counties.
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO HEAR REZONING REQUEST FROM PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a rezoning request from a business seeking to expand its operation. The commission will discuss and take a vote on whether to change the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road, belonging to Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers, from a Local Business Residential Mixed Use District to an Industrial Use District.
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
Plans to expand Katy Court development stalled for 4th time
Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RESERVE DEPUTY FOR PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The addition of a reserve deputy for the Washington County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office will be considered by County Commissioners on Tuesday. Precinct 2 Constable George “Trey” Holleway III seeks to appoint James “Jay” Huffty as a reserve deputy constable for his office. Huffty, who in July was named by Brenham ISD as its new director of safety and security, holds an active peace officer’s license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
BANK OF BRENHAM HOLDING BLANKET DRIVE FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
Bank of Brenham is helping to keep senior citizens warm this holiday season with its annual blanket drive. The bank is collecting donations of new blankets at its locations in Brenham and Chappell Hill. The blankets will go to residents at local nursing homes. The blanket drive runs through December...
BURTON SETS REGION SEMIFINAL PLAYOFF GAME
The Burton Panthers (11-0) have set their Region Semifinal playoff game against Chilton (12-0). They will play Friday at 7pm Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. Burton will be the home team. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 students. All passes are accepted. Burton is coming off a 55-0 win...
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
BRENHAM CUBS BELT BELTON TO MOVE ON REGION QUARTERFINALS
Up next the Cubs will face Port Neches Grove in the Region Quarterfinals, time and site still to be determined. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School
The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
AREA ROUND PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. BELTON TIGERS
The Brenham Cubs will face the Belton Tigers in the Area Round of the playoffs later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and the KWHI.com Main Feed. Brenham...
AREA ROUND PREVIEW: BURTON PANTHERS VS. ROCKSPRINGS ANGORAS
The Burton Panthers are getting ready for the Area Round of the playoffs. They will face the Rocksprings Angoras tonight (Friday) at 7pm at Johnson City High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with pregame at 6:30pm on the KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed and the KWHI app. Burton is...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRENHAM CUBS BEAT BELTON FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON 31-10
The Brenham Cubs and the Belton Tigers squared off for the second time this season on Friday night. Brenham won the first meeting on September 2 at Cub Stadium 42-7. Ten weeks later, the result remained the same with the Cubs getting another victory. In the first quarter, the Tigers...
