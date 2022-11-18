ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district

(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
SEATTLE, WA
Donate to a child in need: Giving Tree now up at Frances Anderson Center

The City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition are sponsoring a Giving Tree program at the city’s Frances Anderson Center. Stop by to pick up a tag off the tree and donate a gift to a local child in need. The tags are provided by Washington Kids in Transition and the gifts will be donated to children from 1 to 17 years of age who are part of the Edmonds School District’s McKinney Vento and Head Start programs.
EDMONDS, WA
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities

King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
KING COUNTY, WA
Maritime apprenticeship program starts in county

A new maritime apprenticeship program is underway for Whatcom County residents who want to better their skills as marine service technicians. The four-year program allows maritime employees to gain more knowledge in their profession, while subsequently helping the companies grow. Whatcom Working Waterfront Foundation started the Northwest Maritime Apprenticeship program....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Reader view: It’s time to have ‘The Talk’

No, not THAT talk. But one almost as important. At this Tuesday’s (Nov. 22) Edmonds City Council meeting, our mayor and council will be talking about a set of legislative agenda topics to send to our state representatives for the upcoming session in Olympia. It’s a rather extensive list. However, one glaring omission in my opinion is advocating for our right for self-determination. Particularly as it pertains to our land use and zoning policies and ordinances.
EDMONDS, WA
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
Health officials urge caution as holidays near

Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
Port of Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Nov. 28 meeting

“The Port of Edmonds: Past, Present and Future” is the topic of an Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation set for Monday, Nov. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 2nd floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. The port’s mission includes operating in a fiscally sound, environmentally responsible manner while...
EDMONDS, WA
Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington

A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

