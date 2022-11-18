Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
Vote appears final for proposed Whatcom child-care tax
Countywide measure sought to fund day-care and preschool programs.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
myedmondsnews.com
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project
Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
myedmondsnews.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district
(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
myedmondsnews.com
As budget discussions continue, Edmonds City Council to meet an hour earlier Nov. 21
With a full agenda including a continued discussion of the draft 2023 City of Edmonds budget, the Edmonds City Council will start its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. That means that public comments will begin earlier too, so be sure to adjust your calendar if you want to offer those either in person or virtually Tuesday night.
myedmondsnews.com
Donate to a child in need: Giving Tree now up at Frances Anderson Center
The City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition are sponsoring a Giving Tree program at the city’s Frances Anderson Center. Stop by to pick up a tag off the tree and donate a gift to a local child in need. The tags are provided by Washington Kids in Transition and the gifts will be donated to children from 1 to 17 years of age who are part of the Edmonds School District’s McKinney Vento and Head Start programs.
auburnexaminer.com
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities
King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
thenorthernlight.com
Maritime apprenticeship program starts in county
A new maritime apprenticeship program is underway for Whatcom County residents who want to better their skills as marine service technicians. The four-year program allows maritime employees to gain more knowledge in their profession, while subsequently helping the companies grow. Whatcom Working Waterfront Foundation started the Northwest Maritime Apprenticeship program....
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: It’s time to have ‘The Talk’
No, not THAT talk. But one almost as important. At this Tuesday’s (Nov. 22) Edmonds City Council meeting, our mayor and council will be talking about a set of legislative agenda topics to send to our state representatives for the upcoming session in Olympia. It’s a rather extensive list. However, one glaring omission in my opinion is advocating for our right for self-determination. Particularly as it pertains to our land use and zoning policies and ordinances.
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KUOW
Health officials urge caution as holidays near
Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
Amended ordinance in Federal Way outlaws pushing shopping carts on sidewalks
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way City Council Members voted 5-2 to amend the city’s shopping cart ordinance on Tuesday. The change will make it illegal for people to push or possess a shopping cart on sidewalks or places that obstruct right of way. Council member Jack Walsh,...
myedmondsnews.com
Port of Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Nov. 28 meeting
“The Port of Edmonds: Past, Present and Future” is the topic of an Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation set for Monday, Nov. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 2nd floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. The port’s mission includes operating in a fiscally sound, environmentally responsible manner while...
horseandrider.com
Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington
A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
myedmondsnews.com
Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services
Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood. Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need. “The majority...
