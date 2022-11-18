ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

A look the medical marijuana industry

In November 2016, Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in the Sunshine State. Florida lawmakers then passed an implementing bill with several stipulations, including the idea that medical marijuana be rolled out in a “vertical market,” where one licensee would be responsible for all steps in the process, from planting the seed and cultivating the crop to final in-store distribution and sale.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Ag Report: Corn, soybean farmers hurry harvest as cold temperatures, snow move in

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Farmers throughout Ohio hurried to harvest as much as they could before cold weather arrived. According to the United State Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Center Great Lakes Region, "mild and dry days throughout most of last week supported late-season harvest progress. Both soybean and...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

New system to tackle opioid addition touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Bay News 9

BBB warns of holiday job scams

RALEIGH, N.C. — The holidays are one of the busiest times for theft and scamming because more people are spending money, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says. The BBB of Eastern North Carolina warns job seekers that some opportunities are not as good as they seem. What You...
Bay News 9

114 Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction

TAMPA, Fla. — On average, military children move every two to three years. The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the military. Schools that earn the award receive a special Purple Star recognition to display on site. What You...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy