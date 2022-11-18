Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
A look the medical marijuana industry
In November 2016, Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in the Sunshine State. Florida lawmakers then passed an implementing bill with several stipulations, including the idea that medical marijuana be rolled out in a “vertical market,” where one licensee would be responsible for all steps in the process, from planting the seed and cultivating the crop to final in-store distribution and sale.
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, superintendents to prohibit vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with Attorney General Ken Paxton and other state leaders, opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other protective measures throughout the pandemic. His stance hasn't changed now that the virus has waned substantially. On Thursday, the governor directed the Texas Education Agency as...
Memorials held in Orlando for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shooting in Colorado Springs hits close to home for many in the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida. On Sunday, dozens of people came together in Orlando to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in Saturday’s shooting. What You Need To Know.
Ag Report: Corn, soybean farmers hurry harvest as cold temperatures, snow move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Farmers throughout Ohio hurried to harvest as much as they could before cold weather arrived. According to the United State Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Center Great Lakes Region, "mild and dry days throughout most of last week supported late-season harvest progress. Both soybean and...
New system to tackle opioid addition touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BBB warns of holiday job scams
RALEIGH, N.C. — The holidays are one of the busiest times for theft and scamming because more people are spending money, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says. The BBB of Eastern North Carolina warns job seekers that some opportunities are not as good as they seem. What You...
114 Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction
TAMPA, Fla. — On average, military children move every two to three years. The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the military. Schools that earn the award receive a special Purple Star recognition to display on site. What You...
