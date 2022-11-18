Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Restaurants for Dinner for 2023
A meal at Disney World is MORE than just your standard entrée and side dish. So let’s start looking at some of the best restaurants on Disney property for dinner, that capstone meal of the day!. We’ve already addressed some of the best spots to grab breakfast during...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Invention Might Mean a ‘Moana’ Boat Ride Is Coming to Disney World!
The Walt Disney Company is always pushing the envelope of new ride and attraction technology!. We’ve seen the rise of trackless vehicles on rides like Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even an interactive virtual element in WEB SLINGERS. Now the future of water rides looks like it could be bright — and it may include one character with a big connection to the ocean!
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Magic Shots and Photo Ops Available at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has announced all of their 2022 holiday Magic Shots and other PhotoPass opportunities. Most are now available, while some will begin on November 25 with the beginning of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. After dark in front of the Christmas trees at EPCOT,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Interacting With the 50th Anniversary Statues Has Changed in Disney World
What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?. If you’re visiting Disney World this season, there are tons of snacks to try, lots of decorations to see, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (if you’ve got your ticket!). But there’s another secret holiday offering you can experience if you’ve got MagicBand+ — some of the 50th Anniversary statues have special holiday greetings!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Christmas Popcorn Mix and Mickey Mouse Brownie Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Christmas popcorn mix and Mickey Mouse brownie have returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can find these sweet snacks at outdoor snack carts and kiosks around the park. Christmas Popcorn Mix – $7.50. This is a blend of caramel corn, red chocolate M&Ms, and green mint M&Ms.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: How To Get a FREE ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir
Okay, so we have to ask — what’s your favorite part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios?. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you might say Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Toy Story fans will probably say Toy Story Land. Those who love old Hollywood just might love everything else about the park. Us? We love the food…and the shopping! So let’s see what’s been happening in Hollywood Studios recently.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
