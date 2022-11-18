Supernatural star Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47.The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post.“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California,” she wrote.“She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”As per multiple outlets, Aycox died after battling leukemia. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.Aycox was cast on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 and played the role of Meg...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO