Registration Open for The Solomon Leadership Program

Applications are being accepted for The Solomon Leadership Program, designed for high school students who aspire to be active community leaders. The curriculum centers around the eight pillars of mentorship: character, tolerance, communication, vision, empowerment, persistence, strategy, and judgment. “The free program is open to all high school students, and...
Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party

Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
Parkland Historian Professor Frank Cavaioli Dies at 92

Professor Frank J. Cavaioli, a beloved local writer and historian, died on November 4. He was 92. The funeral mass is held at the Mary Help of Christians Church on Thursday, November 10, at 11 a.m. An Aston Gardens resident, professor Cavaioli has lived in Parkland since 2013. After starting...
SOS Children’s Villages Raise Over $500k at Black Ball Event

SOS Children’s Villages of Florida raised over $500,000 at its annual fundraising gala on October 29. Based in Coconut Creek, SOS Children’s Villages Florida is a foster care community serving up to 72 children in the residential program. Its annual fundraising gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood brought together a community of over 500 like-minded individuals to generate awareness and benefit foster children.
Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
