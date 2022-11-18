Read full article on original website
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Wins Grand Champion For 2nd Straight Season
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment. {Courtesy Scott Rush}. For the fourth time in school history, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment was crowned State Champions Saturday at the Bands of America Orlando Regional Championship in Fort Lauderdale. This season, The Eagles took their first-ever trip to the Bands of America...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Memorable Football Season Ends in Regional Semifinals
After one of the greatest years in Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ football history, their season ended in the second round of the postseason on Friday. The Eagles fell to top-seeded Palm Beach Central High School 55-23, but not before winning seven games in the regular season and recording their first postseason win since 2007 against Santaluces High School.
Registration Open for Parkland’s 60th Anniversary Parade Floats
Register your float now for Parkland’s “60 and Sensational” parade. Parkland Day is back and is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023. The route starts at the corner of Pine Island and Nob Hill Rd and proceeds south on Pine Island to Trails End, continuing east on Trails End to the Pine Trails Park entrance.
Registration For Parkland Winter Camps Opens November 28
Winter break is coming, and parents looking to keep their children off their iPads are in luck. The camps run from Tuesday, December 27, through Friday, January 6, with no camp on Monday, January 2, or that weekend. Here are the camps led by the city of Parkland for elementary...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Chapter Holds Networking Event with Parkland Chamber
It was an evening of making contacts between students and professionals during the DECA/Chamber Networking Night on Wednesday. Along with the Parkland Chamber of Commerce members, Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s DECA students asked the business community questions about their chosen careers. Sharon Cutler, MSD teacher and one of four DECA...
Parkland Library Holds Free Screening of “Rudy” Filmed at the University of Notre Dame
The City of Parkland invites residents to an afternoon of film and discussion for the critically acclaimed movie Rudy. A true story, Rudy is about Rudy Ruettiger, a steel mill worker hoping to play football for the University of Notre Dame. He faces challenges, including dyslexia and loss, during his journey to the Indiana-based Catholic University.
Registration Open for The Solomon Leadership Program
Applications are being accepted for The Solomon Leadership Program, designed for high school students who aspire to be active community leaders. The curriculum centers around the eight pillars of mentorship: character, tolerance, communication, vision, empowerment, persistence, strategy, and judgment. “The free program is open to all high school students, and...
Winter Magic Returns to Parkland With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party
Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
Parkland Historian Professor Frank Cavaioli Dies at 92
Professor Frank J. Cavaioli, a beloved local writer and historian, died on November 4. He was 92. The funeral mass is held at the Mary Help of Christians Church on Thursday, November 10, at 11 a.m. An Aston Gardens resident, professor Cavaioli has lived in Parkland since 2013. After starting...
2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Students Spearhead ‘Career Closet’ Initiative
Arizel Corniel and Carly Rogalla of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. DECA is a national business club for high school students to learn leadership and real-world business skills, and part of the program consists of numerous career days where students are asked to dress in professional clothes for a grade. However, not...
Jared Moskowitz Elected To Florida’s 23rd Congressional District
Parkland resident and former Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz is projected to win the election to Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Moskowitz defeated businessman and Club 45 USA founder Joe Budd (R) to succeed Former Rep. Ted Deutch in the House of...
Family-Friendly ‘Light Up The Park’ Event Returns to Parkland Dec 9
Now in its fourth year, Parkland is again holding its annual ‘Light up the Park’ event with more fun for the whole family. Sponsored by Broward Health Coral Springs, the event is on Friday, December 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Food trucks and space for residents...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Among 2 Winners of Police Scholarship
A recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate was one of two students named winners of the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship Monday. The scholarship, awarded annually by the International Union of Police Associations, went to MSD grad Gabriel Gersberg, who will attend the University of Central Florida to pursue a career in law enforcement and the F.B.I.
SOS Children’s Villages Raise Over $500k at Black Ball Event
SOS Children’s Villages of Florida raised over $500,000 at its annual fundraising gala on October 29. Based in Coconut Creek, SOS Children’s Villages Florida is a foster care community serving up to 72 children in the residential program. Its annual fundraising gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood brought together a community of over 500 like-minded individuals to generate awareness and benefit foster children.
MSD Drama Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ November 3 and 4
Scenes from “The Importance of Being Earnest” performed by MSD Drama. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Drama Club presents “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a farcical comedy from 1895 on escaping burdensome societal expectations. After several major wins, including winning eight ‘Cappies’ at the South Florida Critics’...
Heron Heights Elementary PTO Holds Holiday Boutique on Nov. 17 to Benefit Students
Heron Heights Elementary PTO invites the Parkland community out for a night of holiday shopping, refreshments, prizes, and fun, all to benefit the school’s students. The Heron Heights Elementary Holiday Boutique takes place on November 17 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Parkland Golf & Country Club located at 10001 Old Club Road, Parkland 33076.
Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Registration Opens Soon for Parkland’s Annual Hayride and Bonfire Event
Parkland residents, grab your favorite cowboy hat and pair of boots. The hayride, and bonfire event returns to the Equestrian Center for a great time under the stars. Held on Friday, November 18, from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., the free event is open only open to a limited number of Parkland residents.
Dog of the Week: Mugsy is an Extremely Well-Behaved Boy Who Needs a Home
Mugsy is a well-behaved boy ready to go home to a loving family. This gorgeous American Staffordshire Terrier is three, weighs 62 pounds, and has been at the shelter since July. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mugsy has patiently waited for his forever family and quietly passed the time...
City of Parkland Takes Next Steps Toward Developing 36-Acres of Land into a Park
Nob Hill Road on the west and Hillsboro Blvd to the South. {Video Parkland Talk}. Parkland is taking steps toward developing a 36-acre park to provide residents and families with more recreational space. According to the city, the park will encourage healthy, active lifestyles while providing additional room for social...
