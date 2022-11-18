ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes

The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
The Moose 95.1 FM

5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange

It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
Fox Business

FedEx to furlough drivers just as Christmas season begins

FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload arm unit, says an unspecified number of its employees will be furloughed in early December to match lower-than-expected demand. The furloughs will last around three months. During this time, workers will still receive health benefits and may file for unemployment benefits with the state.
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
94.3 The Point

Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?

Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm

There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

