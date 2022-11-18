Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 6:30pm. Routine Business: Omnibus Vote; Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting on 11/7/2022; Water/Sewer/Streets Department. Unfinished Business: Discuss proposals received for the Refuse, Recycling, and Waste Management Program and consider for approval hiring a company for...
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Unit #30 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released by the Dieterich Unit #30 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Congratulations to the 2022 DHS Homecoming Court! Front row from left to right: Callie Faller, Ella Kreke, Cortney Brummer, Laurie Brummer, Callie Gephart, Eva Meinhart. Back row from left to right: Tanner Niemerg, Lucas Westendorf, Cole Will, Brody Will, Pete Britton, Luke Wente.
agupdate.com
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
Effingham Radio
2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
Effingham Radio
No Attendance at ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs for Thanksgiving Break
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. No school Wednesday, November 23rd through Friday, November 25th for Thanksgiving break. School will RESUME on Monday, November 28th. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Benhoff at 618/283-9311, Kristin Charlesworth at 217/408-2185, or Amber Kidd...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Ranked Among Best Associate Degrees In Illinois
University HQ ranked Lake Land College as the twelfth best associate degree college in Illinois compared to nearly 50 other community colleges throughout the state. The college earned the recognition based on several factors, one of which was having affordable degree programs, quality teaching and supportive faculty. “We are exceedingly...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
taylorvilledailynews.com
William J. "Bill" Smith
William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 42 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17. The Effingham County Health Department also announces it will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25; there will be no COVID testing those days.
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
