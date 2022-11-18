Read full article on original website
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Instant impressions from UW’s 54-7 drubbing of Colorado
Not all conference games are created equal, but they all count the same in the win column. A week ago, the Huskies sweated out a back-and-forth shootout in Eugene against the Ducks. Seven days later, UW coasted to a 54-7 drubbing of the now 1-10 Buffs. And that’s putting it as mildly as possible.
13 Seniors Who Will Receive a Husky Stadium Send-Off —and How They've Done
One by one late Saturday afternoon, 13 University of Washington seniors will be announced and walk out of the tunnel at Husky Stadium accompanied by their parents or relatives. Some will shed a tear. All will probably feel nostalgic. Then it will be time to turn their full attention to...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for in No. 15 when UW hosts Colorado, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Colorado (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) at No. 15 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 67.1% completions, 3,640 passing yards, 25 pass TD, 6 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Jalen McMillan: 57 catches, 792 receiving yards, 13.9 yards per reception, 6 TD. S Alex Cook: 65 tackles, 2.5 tackles for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Three UW men’s basketball takeaways after another early season loss to mid-major
A heavily favored Washington men’s basketball team dropped a nonconference game at home to a mid-major opponent in November, which will undoubtedly cost them in March if they’re in NCAA Tournament contention. Of course, connecting the Huskies with the Big Dance seems absurd following their embarrassing 73-64 defeat...
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
AdWeek
Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ
Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
roadtirement.com
Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
