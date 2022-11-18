ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW

J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: Instant impressions from UW’s 54-7 drubbing of Colorado

Not all conference games are created equal, but they all count the same in the win column. A week ago, the Huskies sweated out a back-and-forth shootout in Eugene against the Ducks. Seven days later, UW coasted to a 54-7 drubbing of the now 1-10 Buffs. And that’s putting it as mildly as possible.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
AdWeek

Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ

Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
SEATTLE, WA
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
EVERETT, WA

