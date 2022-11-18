Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KLTV
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
7 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants
At lease seven people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the last week, Nov. 10-17, 2022, according to sheriff’s office and arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brantley stopped a GMC Box just before noon Nov. 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 138 for a traffic violation. A records check using the driver’s Texas ID card revealed a Dallas County warrant for the 42-year-old Dallas man’s arrest. Benny Ray Barber was taken into custody on the outstanding possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge. His two passengers were transported by another deputy to the sheriff’s office to call for a ride. The vehicle was towed.
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
fox4news.com
McKinney bank robbed, police investigation underway
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning. Police say the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Street was robbed. McKinney High School was placed on lock-out for a period of time. Students were allowed into the building by 10:26 a.m.
ketr.org
Royse City police arrest 3 in connection with Nov. 13 homicide
A man was found shot to death in a Royse City driveway Sunday morning. Royse City police have taken into custody three people in connection with a shooting last weekend that left one man dead. At about 5:45 a.m. last Sunday morning, Royse City police responded to a disturbance in the 5400 block of County Road 2526. Officers say they found a man shot to death in a driveway. The shooting victim has been identified by police as 43-year-old Larry Deshaun Baker of Madisonville, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
KBTX.com
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
KBTX.com
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
fox4news.com
Man found dead at vacant building fire in Dallas
DALLAS - Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in South Dallas Saturday afternoon and found a man who was later pronounced dead. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m., at a vacant building in the 2300 block of Al Lipscomb Way. Fire crews found a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat
The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 7 Warrants, Controlled Substance Charge
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on 7 warrants and a controlled substance charge Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson noticed James Hurley Cork was a passenger in a Ford Expedition on Main Street. A records check confirmed seven Class C warrants for the 67-year-old man’s arrest so he stopped the SUV at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He advised Cork and the female driver the reason for the stop. Cork got out and was placed into custody on the warrants,
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
1 dead after building catches fire in south Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died in Dallas on Saturday after a fire broke out at a vacant commercial building off of Al Lipscomb Way in south Dallas.Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said that on Nov. 19, 2022 at about 3:57 p.m., fire crews responded to a call that came in about a burning three-story building.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and large flames pouring from the building. They moved in to fight the flames and quickly found the source of the fire. It was declared extinguished at around 5:00 p.m.There was nobody in the building, but crews found a homeless man in the parking lot who had serious injuries. They believe he may have been inside the structure when the fire broke out.Firefighters began giving the man first aid, including CPR, before taking him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
