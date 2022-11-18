DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died in Dallas on Saturday after a fire broke out at a vacant commercial building off of Al Lipscomb Way in south Dallas.Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said that on Nov. 19, 2022 at about 3:57 p.m., fire crews responded to a call that came in about a burning three-story building.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and large flames pouring from the building. They moved in to fight the flames and quickly found the source of the fire. It was declared extinguished at around 5:00 p.m.There was nobody in the building, but crews found a homeless man in the parking lot who had serious injuries. They believe he may have been inside the structure when the fire broke out.Firefighters began giving the man first aid, including CPR, before taking him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.

