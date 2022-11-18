VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO