The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
Orange you glad it's mandarin season? Placer County celebrates with annual festival
AUBURN, Calif. — The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is back for its 29th year in Placer County. Featuring the Sierra Foothills' mandarin oranges, this three-day event has more than 30,000 visitors a year. The festival is from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Auburn Fairgrounds on 1273 High St.
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
Roseville's Turkey Trot sells out | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Turkey Trot is back for the 10th year on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The race is sold out but for people who signed up in time to participate, here's what you need to know. The 10K starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:05...
29th Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — As tradition, the Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off this weekend, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Held in Auburn at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, the festival began 29 years ago in Newcastle with only three growers. The festival of today now attracts upwards of 35,000 people, who...
Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge
VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
Garden of Eat’n (Now Open!)
The secret ingredient in our quick, healthy lunch? Fresh, local, farm-to-fork ingredients. Order online with Garden of Eat’n. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Nisenan Village Garden springs to life
The Wopumnes Tribe announces the groundbreaking of their Nisenan Village Interpretive Garden in partnership with Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Nisenan Village across from the mill parking lot. The gathering begins at 11 a.m. The tribe, with the help of volunteers, will prepare the...
Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
Broadway set for spring 2023 makeover in Sacramento
Broadway is getting a makeover in spring of 2023. Community members gathered to sound off on the plan.
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
Meet the people making a difference volunteering for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — There’s a place where people of all abilities are invited to make a difference. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re bound to touch someone’s life for the better — one box at a time. Johnny Ballelos and Florence Yalung bring...
Lost and found
A 73-year-old Pollock Pines woman who got lost Nov. 15 on her daily walk spent hours in the woods in darkness before rescuers found her. The Robert Road resident had last been seen around 4 p.m. near her home, according to El Dorado Search and Rescue. Four hours later K9, ground and off-road vehicle teams were called in to assist. After midnight rescuers reported locating the woman in a heavily wooded area.
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
Broadway corridor improvement project set for construction in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A plan to revitalize Broadway in Sacramento is getting closer to breaking ground. The Broadway Complete Streets Project has been years in the making, with the first vision plan created in 2012, according to the city. Construction is set to begin in Spring 2023 and will...
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
