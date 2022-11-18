Read full article on original website
Cecil Floyd hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon. This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show. Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors. The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket...
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
GMFS Gingerbread House Contest
With a very special guest joining Howie and Bubba this morning, we get details on the Joplin Historical Society & Joplin History & Mineral Museum Gingerbread House Contest! With a bit of Christmas cheer, we invite you to find our more right here!
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
NEO Upward Bound director attends national conference
MIAMI, Okla. — Director of the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Upward Bound program, Dawn Compton, was welcomed into the fifth cohort of the Executive Leadership Institute for College Opportunity Professionals. Compton traveled to Princeton University, where she joined 35 other TRIO colleagues from across the country to participate in a robust professional development experience. The conference is designed to equip individuals with the tools necessary to lead in each of their colleges.
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set
MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
GMFS Birthdays!
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
It’s a morning absolutely full of winners on this finally Friday! From Moe’s, Silver Dollar City, and our weekly birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho, we’re just in the giving mood! Be sure to go to fourstateshomepage.com and watch Good Morning Four States every weekday, for information throughout the community and your chances to win!
Vintage WWII planes fly over funeral of 106-year-old Kans. WWII vet
COLUMBUS, Kans. — Something special happened in Columbus in honor of a special man. Longtime Columbus resident — and World War II veteran Murl Robison was laid to rest. He passed away on November 8th at the age of 106. During his funeral Friday (11/18), 4 World War...
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love!
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
