Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023

Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney

While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It was a second weekend atop the box office for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which led the way with $67.3 million. The MCU sequel ruled the box office with a weekend tally that was down 63% from last weekend’s final tally of $181.3 million. That drop is somewhat high compared to the MCU overall, though it’s the strongest hold for the franchise in 2022. By comparison, Thor: Love & Thunder dropped 68% in July and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness slipped 67% in May.

