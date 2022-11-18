Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023
Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
It was a second weekend atop the box office for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which led the way with $67.3 million. The MCU sequel ruled the box office with a weekend tally that was down 63% from last weekend’s final tally of $181.3 million. That drop is somewhat high compared to the MCU overall, though it’s the strongest hold for the franchise in 2022. By comparison, Thor: Love & Thunder dropped 68% in July and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness slipped 67% in May.
