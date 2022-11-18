Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings
On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
mynews4.com
Reno-Tahoe International Airport sees busiest November in over a decade
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year. The airport is already experiencing the highest November passenger numbers since 2008. Over the holiday weekend, RNO is expecting approximately 60,000 passengers to pass through the airport, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The busy holiday travel will also be impacted this year by construction that has closed the former passenger drop-off lanes, reduced the number of entrances, and narrowed the Ticketing Hall. It's part of the airport's expansion project designed to expand and modernize the airport. Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority President/CEO Daren Griffin says the airport has to keep up with growth in northern Nevada.
wyo4news.com
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style
Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
mynews4.com
Illegal sideshow operation in Reno leads to 19 citations, 1 arrest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crackdown on illegal sideshows in Reno resulted in 22 traffic stops, 19 citations, 1 arrest for DUI and 1 towed vehicle on Saturday night. The Reno Police Department, the Nevada State Police and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. conducted an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activity on the evening of Nov. 19.
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures
Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
KOLO TV Reno
Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno
Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada. The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said. “The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to...
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
mynews4.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near popular Reno shopping center
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center Saturday evening. Police responded to the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 5 p.m. on November 19. When officers arrived on scene,...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — It appears the question of whether a segment of Muller Lane Parkway is built hinges on whether Monterra developer Mike Pegram has to build two or four lanes. County commissioners approved sending a notice of breach of a development agreement on Thursday to Pegram. The county...
Comments / 0