RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year. The airport is already experiencing the highest November passenger numbers since 2008. Over the holiday weekend, RNO is expecting approximately 60,000 passengers to pass through the airport, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The busy holiday travel will also be impacted this year by construction that has closed the former passenger drop-off lanes, reduced the number of entrances, and narrowed the Ticketing Hall. It's part of the airport's expansion project designed to expand and modernize the airport. Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority President/CEO Daren Griffin says the airport has to keep up with growth in northern Nevada.

RENO, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO