ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Election Day counts continue: Counties post updated results, but thousands of votes remain

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

The vote count from Nov. 8’s general election is still ongoing as many candidates and residents are patiently, and some impatiently, waiting for the final results of several key races and measures.

The clerks for both Yuba and Sutter counties provided brief updates to the Appeal about how the process is going and when the public might expect final results.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race

Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
ELK GROVE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba City school's award ceremony canceled after anonymous AirDropped threat

YUBA CITY — Authorities say an anonymous threat was AirDropped during an awards ceremony at a Yuba City school. The incident happened Thursday evening at River Valley High School. Superintendent Doreen Osumi confirmed that an anonymous threat was AirDropped to people during an awards ceremony. Exactly what was stated has not been disclosed, but Yuba City police were notified. All activities at the ceremony were then canceled due to the threat. Law enforcement officers searched the school and determined that the threat was not credible, Osumi said. AirDrop is a wireless file transfer service available for people with Apple devices. It has come under some scrutiny over how it also allows for people to anonymously send unwanted messages to others nearby.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paradise Post

DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail

OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents

PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
107
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy