2A Semifinals: No. 4 Willcox vs. No. 1 Pima
No. 4 Willcox (10-2) vs. No. 1 Pima (11-1) Willcox coach: Eric Hjalmarson (21-8, third year with the Cowboys, 37-21 sixth year overall). Pima coach: Josh Wilkins (11-1, first year with the Roughriders and overall). When Willcox has the ball:. Run percentage: 85.4 percent (399 rushes) Pass percentage: 14.6 percent...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Sierra Vista Mayor-elect says he’ll serve all SV residents
He’s the first African American elected as a mayor in Cochise County, but Mayor Elect Clea McCaa wants to look past race and service everyone in Sierra Vista.
My name is Cadance: The tragedy of Cadance and Amber Langley
Composite of Cadance Langley by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: While composite images like these failed to identify Cadance Langley, familial DNA was successful in not only identifying her but her alleged killer as well. Familial DNA identifies cold case victim and her alleged killer. By Jon...
Two teens used first aid to respond to accident involving motorcyclist in Benson
The girls were enjoying their day when they witnessed the accident, but did not hesitate to react when it took a quick turn.
Cochise County accepts election results until next meeting
Cochise County held a public emergency meeting regarding if election results should be certified. Days after the midterm elections, the public made their voices heard
