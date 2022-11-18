Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
William Barr says it's "increasingly more likely" DOJ indicts Trump
The Justice Department has a legitimate basis for indicting former President Trump over the classified documents allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago, former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with PBS Friday night. The big picture: Barr's comments came hours after current Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a special counsel...
Paul Ryan blames Trump for Republicans' midterm losses
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) blamed former President Trump for Republicans' Senate loss in the midterm elections. Driving the news: "I was not a never-Trumper," Ryan said on ABC's This Week. "But I am a never-again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump."
AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
Man who blamed Trump for Jan. 6 riots sentenced to prison
An Ohio man who said President Trump gave "presidential orders" to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Why it matters: Dustin Byron Thompson, who was convicted in April, was among the first Capitol riot defendants...
Ex-Trump Org CFO says Trump brothers approved raise, holiday bonus
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testified Friday that he received a $200,000 raise and a $500,000 bonus from Trump’s children after they learned about a years-long tax fraud scheme, the Associated Press reports. The intrigue: Weisselberg could soon receive a holiday bonus even though he’s potentially going to...
Pence: FBI search at Mar-a-Lago "sent the wrong message"
Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC's Meet the Press that "no one is above the law" when asked about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot. Driving the news: "But I would hope the Justice Department would give careful consideration before they take any additional steps in this matter," Pence said during the interview airing Sunday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk weighs letting Trump return to Twitter
Elon Musk dropped a 24-hour poll on his own Twitter feed Friday night asking whether or not to reinstate former President Trump to the social media platform. Why it matters: Since he took over the company, there's been a lot of interest in whether or not Musk would allow Trump to return to Twitter after a nearly two-year absence.
Musk caps chaotic Week 3 at Twitter with Trump poll
Elon Musk capped off another chaotic week leading Twitter by posting a 24-hour "poll" Friday night asking his followers to vote yes or no on whether the company should reinstate former President Trump's account. The latest: More than 1 million votes were cast within the first 30 minutes of the...
GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff
A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
McCarthy says he'll remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed during an appearance on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures” to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker of the House. Why it matters: While not yet confirmed, McCarthy is aiming to become the next...
Israeli court rules former PM Olmert defamed Netanyahu
JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli court ruled Monday that former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family. The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only Israeli...
Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When the power is out, as it so often is, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine’s war-torn capital feels like a deathtrap. No lights, no water, no way to cook food. And no elevator by which to escape from the 21st floor should a Russian missile strike. Even when electricity comes back, it’s never on for long. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the Stone Age,” says Anastasia Pyrozhenko. In a recent 24-hour spell, her 26-story high-rise only had power for half an hour. She says the “military living conditions” have driven her and husband from their apartment. “Our building is the highest in the area and is a great target for Russian missiles, so we left our apartment for our parents’ place and are preparing for the worst winter of our lives,” said the 25-year-old. The situation in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other major cities has deteriorated drastically following the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.
