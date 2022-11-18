ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Axios

William Barr says it's "increasingly more likely" DOJ indicts Trump

The Justice Department has a legitimate basis for indicting former President Trump over the classified documents allegedly taken to Mar-a-Lago, former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with PBS Friday night. The big picture: Barr's comments came hours after current Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a special counsel...
Axios

Paul Ryan blames Trump for Republicans' midterm losses

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) blamed former President Trump for Republicans' Senate loss in the midterm elections. Driving the news: "I was not a never-Trumper," Ryan said on ABC's This Week. "But I am a never-again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump."
Axios

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Man who blamed Trump for Jan. 6 riots sentenced to prison

An Ohio man who said President Trump gave "presidential orders" to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Why it matters: Dustin Byron Thompson, who was convicted in April, was among the first Capitol riot defendants...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Ex-Trump Org CFO says Trump brothers approved raise, holiday bonus

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testified Friday that he received a $200,000 raise and a $500,000 bonus from Trump’s children after they learned about a years-long tax fraud scheme, the Associated Press reports. The intrigue: Weisselberg could soon receive a holiday bonus even though he’s potentially going to...
Axios

Pence: FBI search at Mar-a-Lago "sent the wrong message"

Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC's Meet the Press that "no one is above the law" when asked about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot. Driving the news: "But I would hope the Justice Department would give careful consideration before they take any additional steps in this matter," Pence said during the interview airing Sunday.
Axios

Elon Musk weighs letting Trump return to Twitter

Elon Musk dropped a 24-hour poll on his own Twitter feed Friday night asking whether or not to reinstate former President Trump to the social media platform. Why it matters: Since he took over the company, there's been a lot of interest in whether or not Musk would allow Trump to return to Twitter after a nearly two-year absence.
Axios

Musk caps chaotic Week 3 at Twitter with Trump poll

Elon Musk capped off another chaotic week leading Twitter by posting a 24-hour "poll" Friday night asking his followers to vote yes or no on whether the company should reinstate former President Trump's account. The latest: More than 1 million votes were cast within the first 30 minutes of the...
Axios

GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff

A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
Axios

McCarthy says he'll remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed during an appearance on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures” to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker of the House. Why it matters: While not yet confirmed, McCarthy is aiming to become the next...
Action News Jax

Israeli court rules former PM Olmert defamed Netanyahu

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli court ruled Monday that former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family. The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only Israeli...
The Associated Press

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When the power is out, as it so often is, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine’s war-torn capital feels like a deathtrap. No lights, no water, no way to cook food. And no elevator by which to escape from the 21st floor should a Russian missile strike. Even when electricity comes back, it’s never on for long. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the Stone Age,” says Anastasia Pyrozhenko. In a recent 24-hour spell, her 26-story high-rise only had power for half an hour. She says the “military living conditions” have driven her and husband from their apartment. “Our building is the highest in the area and is a great target for Russian missiles, so we left our apartment for our parents’ place and are preparing for the worst winter of our lives,” said the 25-year-old. The situation in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other major cities has deteriorated drastically following the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.
Axios

Axios

