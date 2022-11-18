ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Order free at-home COVID tests to prepare for safe holiday travel and gatherings

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of their planning for upcoming gatherings and travel to protect relatives and friends and help limit the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Households that order through Project Access...
Maine Lobster Festival searches for 2023 poster artist

The Maine Lobster Festival is seeking an artist to create the 2023 Festival poster. Every year, thousands of these posters are hung all over Maine and beyond to promote the Festival, and to be sold as art keepsakes. The Festival is looking for just the right creative talent to make the Festival’s 2023 poster.
Nov. 18 update: Midcoast adds four new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
New UMS program awards scholarships to students from historically underrepresented communities

ORONO — The University of Maine System has launched a new scholarship program made possible by the Harold Alfond Foundation for students from historically underrepresented backgrounds who wish to pursue graduate degrees full time in a vibrant, interdisciplinary environment. Each year, Harold Alfond Foundation Ambassador Scholarships will provide full...
