AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
wdayradionow.com
Authorities still searching for "Garden Circle" sculpture that disappeared from North Dakota museum
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Officials are still investigating following the disappearance of a sculpture from the North Dakota Museum of Art. The Garden Wheel was given to the museum in 1994 and was placed in the museum's garden in 1998. It disappeared the first week of November from in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus. The wheel is 50 inches high and weighs around 50 pounds.
newsdakota.com
Essentia Health Valley City Welcomes Family Medicine Specialist
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Essentia) – Sarah Hansen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic. “I chose Essentia Health because it felt like I was at home,” she said. “I had such a great clinical...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
740thefan.com
Senate candidate from Fargo claims hundreds of mailers held by post office until after election
FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for North Dakota Senate says a portion of mailers that were scheduled to be delivered to targeted voters in Fargo were held at the post office for up to 12 days and were not delivered until two days after the election. Republican candidate Curtis...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Brandon Westberg Previews This Weekends Exciting Harvest Bowl Game Against North Dakota!
NDSU Bison offensive lineman Brandon Westberg joined Big Game James McCarty to preview this weekends annual Harvest Bowl game! They discussed the chemistry on the offensive line, how the team has been able ot overcome so many injuries this season, and Brandon gave some insight on the game against No. 16 North Dakota.
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
mprnews.org
Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo
Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo. It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
