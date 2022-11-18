ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers

Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Digital Collegian

Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian

North Carolina earns shutout win, ends Penn State field hockey’s season in national semifinals

With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent

Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
