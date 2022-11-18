Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer falls to Virginia in overtime in 3rd round of NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field
Penn State’s dominant playoff run ended on Sunday in Happy Valley. The blue and white fell 3-2 to the Cavaliers after surrendering two late leads at Jeffrey Field. Penn State was as aggressive as usual to start the match, applying its typical pressure early on. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel...
Digital Collegian
Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers
Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football loses commitment from 4-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir
Penn State lost another commitment for the class of 2023 on Sunday night. Four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced he has decommitted from Penn State. Shakir committed to Penn State on May 11 and unofficially visited Happy Valley on April 20. Penn State now just has one wide receiver for...
Digital Collegian
Behind strong defense, Penn State men's basketball defeats Colorado State at the Charleston Classic
Knocked out of the winner’s bracket on Friday, Penn State finished the Charleston Classic on a high note. The Nittany Lions defeated Colorado State 68-56 on Sunday night. Shooting a combined 42% from the field, it was a relatively quiet night offensively for most Nittany Lions, with the exception of forward Seth Lundy.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball prepares for 3-game week with tough test against Syracuse on Monday
Coming off its most dominant victory of the season, Penn State will face its toughest test of the year with a trio of matchups on its upcoming slate. Before flying south for the winter the Lady Lions will host a fierce Syracuse squad in a highly anticipated matchup. The three-game...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football quarterback commit gets scholarship withdrawn from Florida
Former Penn State commit quarterback Marcus Stokes had his scholarship withdrawn from Florida. Stokes, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, posted a video on his social media of him singing to rap music in which he used offensive language. The quarterback made an apology for his actions Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-1 win against Quinnipiac, Penn State clicked at the right time before its matchup against West Virginia. The game featured a tight first half, but an utterly one-sided second, as it was all blue and white on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions blew out the Mountaineers 4-0, continuing to be a juggernaut in the postseason.
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Digital Collegian
Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Yale beats No. 11 Penn State women's hockey in overtime, sweeps series in New Haven, Connecticut
One goal in two games isn’t ideal. After losing 3-0 to No. 6 Yale on Friday in New Haven, Connecticut, Penn State fell once again. The Nittany Lions were defeated 2-1 by the Bulldogs. Coming into the game, Yale was missing a couple players that saw action in Friday’s...
Digital Collegian
North Carolina earns shutout win, ends Penn State field hockey’s season in national semifinals
With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football deserves it but won’t make a New Year’s Six bowl
As the 2022 regular season winds down, Penn State’s postseason fate is becoming clear. Assuming the Nittany Lions win their last homestand against Michigan State on Saturday en route to a 10-2 record, it’s still not looking as if they’ll qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl game, even if they’ve looked like a top-10 team since Week 6.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defense, special teams combine for 3 touchdowns in historic performance vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense. After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running backs set Big Ten record, stabilize offense with Parker Washington absent
Rarely does a team score 50 or more points without throwing 200 passing yards, but that’s just what Penn State did in its 55-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. With Sean Clifford struggling to get the passing game going in Parker Washington’s absence, freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton took control of the offense, combining for 179 rushing yards to become the first Big Ten freshman duo to each rush for 700 or more yards in the same season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling flexes talent and depth en route to multiple titles at Black Knight Open
Thirteen Penn State wrestlers wrestled at Army’s Black Knight Open, five of which were named champions. The Nittany Lions saw an extensive amount of success relative to other schools that participated in the tournament as three weight classes featured Penn State versus Penn State finals. Here’s how the 13...
Digital Collegian
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast
With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.
