KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253. Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
wymt.com
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
935wain.com
Campbellsville Man Found Dead, Active Death Investigation Underway
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. Campbellsville Police and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office received a complaint of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue. Taylor County Coroner’s Office took the deceased, 69-year old Tommy R. Pyles of Lincoln Avenue, to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
WHAS 11
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
WXII 12
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
