ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Former Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023

CLAY COUNTY — A former Northland football and coach who faces a felony charge of statutory rape will not be put on trial until sometime in 2023 after having a pretrial conference in Clay County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 17. Josh Hood, who was most recently the head football...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Nominate your scholar athlete - Fill out the form by Friday, January 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thank you for your interest in Scholar Athlete. Ten area high school seniors will be selected as “KMBC 9 Hy-Vee Scholar Athletes.” Each winning student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will be featured on a KMBC-TV sports newscast. Scholar Athletes will be chosen by a panel of judges based solely on the information provided on the nomination form.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs

The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Discussion intensifies about possible sites for new Royals ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are talking this week about where a future Kansas City Royals stadium could go in or near downtown. Royals owner John Sherman posted an open letter Tuesday to fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new $2 billion ballpark district, telling fans about the team's desire to leave Kauffman Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy