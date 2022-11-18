Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
mycouriertribune.com
Former Northland coach’s trial for statutory rape pushed to 2023
CLAY COUNTY — A former Northland football and coach who faces a felony charge of statutory rape will not be put on trial until sometime in 2023 after having a pretrial conference in Clay County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 17. Josh Hood, who was most recently the head football...
KMBC.com
Nominate your scholar athlete - Fill out the form by Friday, January 13
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thank you for your interest in Scholar Athlete. Ten area high school seniors will be selected as “KMBC 9 Hy-Vee Scholar Athletes.” Each winning student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will be featured on a KMBC-TV sports newscast. Scholar Athletes will be chosen by a panel of judges based solely on the information provided on the nomination form.
Photos: Fort Osage beats Grain Valley in Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals
Fort Osage defeated Grain Valley 29-10 in a Class 5 quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night. Fort Osage (10-2), which has won eight straight games, advances to face either MICDS (11-1) or Cape Girardeau Central (9-3) in the semifinals next week. MICDS hosts Cape Central at 1 p.m. ...
martincitytelegraph.com
Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs
The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KMBC.com
Kansas City LGBTQ community holding vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City are denouncing the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 25 more injured. Local community leaders are holding a vigil at Fountain Haus, one of Kansas City’s...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Discussion intensifies about possible sites for new Royals ballpark
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are talking this week about where a future Kansas City Royals stadium could go in or near downtown. Royals owner John Sherman posted an open letter Tuesday to fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new $2 billion ballpark district, telling fans about the team's desire to leave Kauffman Stadium.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
Power restored after classes canceled at KCK high school due to outage
Kansas City, Kansas school district said BPU crews restored power at J.C. Harmon High School Friday, evening and weekend activities will resume.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KMBC.com
Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KMBC.com
Suspect in custody after KCPD says shots fired at officers during standoff
A suspect is in custody after Kansas City, Missouri, police say he shot at officers, spurring a four-hour standoff. Officers say the man shot at them two different times, but thankfully no one was hit. It all started when KCPD was called to east 51st Street near Indiana Avenue for...
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20
It's the holiday season, and you'll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend in Kansas City.
